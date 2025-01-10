Who Is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' Billionaire Widow Who Might Join Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Media houses are buzzing with reports that Laurene Powell Jobs may attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. She is reportedly interested in exploring the spiritual practice of Kalpavas.

Who Is Laurene Powell?

Laurene Powell Jobs is widely known as the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, but she is much more than her famous last name. Laurene is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a strong advocate for social and environmental causes.

With a reported net worth of $15.8 billion, Laurene is one of the most influential women in the world today. Through her organization, the Emerson Collective, she works on important issues like education reform, climate change and social justice. For this work, she received the Spirit of Service Award from the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals program.

World's 25th Most Powerful Woman

Laurene was ranked as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine in 2023. In line with her belief in supporting journalism as a vital civic institution, Laurene is the owner and board chair of The Atlantic, a leading American magazine known for its coverage of news, politics, culture, and technology.

Laurene co-founded College Track aimed at improving high school graduation, college enrollment and college completion rates among underserved students. The program boasts impressive outcomes, with approximately 90% of its high school graduates attending four-year colleges and 70% completing college within six years.

She launched the $50 million initiative XQ: The Super School Project to inspire the creation of innovative high school models. The project awarded $10 million each to 10 schools in the US selected from around 700 submissions.

Her leadership extends to serving on the boards of several influential organizations, including Conservation International, Stanford University, and the Council on Foreign Relations. She is also a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council.

She was presented by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, the Ernest C. Arbuckle Award that honours individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the field of management leadership.

Why Is Laurene Powell Jobs Interested In The Maha Kumbh Mela?

Laurene is interested in Kalpavas, a month-long period of devotion and reflection, where participants (known as Kalpavasis) live a simple life on the banks of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. During this time, they focus on fasting, meditation, and prayers, giving up material comforts to seek inner peace and spiritual growth.

For someone like Laurene, who has shown an interest in meaningful experiences, the Maha Kumbh Mela offers an opportunity to connect with ancient Indian traditions. For global visitors like Laurene, the Kumbh Mela offers a unique chance to experience Indian spirituality and heritage on a grand scale. Participating in Kalpavas could be a deeply personal and enlightening journey for her, as it has been for many others seeking to step away from the material world.