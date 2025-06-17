Interview | It’s Hard to Break New Ground on 'Laung Gawacha' But Brit Producer DJ LYAN Gives It a Go With 'Lost'

Some songs are like old friends you bump into at a crowded train station: familiar, comforting, and predictable. Laung Gawacha is one of those songs. It has hung around South Asian parties, road trips, and dinner table conversations for decades, never fully vanishing and never quite reinventing itself either. It’s the kind of folk tune that everyone thinks they know, even when they don’t remember more than two lines.

So when UK-based DJ and producer DJ LYAN released Lost (a reimagining of Laung Gawacha with Punjabi vocalist Khushi K), the most obvious reaction was curiosity followed closely by a shrug. We’ve heard this before. Many, many times. And yet, Lost doesn’t set out to radically overhaul the original. It’s more of a sideways glance than a revolution. It's still Laung Gawacha but with better sneakers and a moodier hook.

“Laung Gawacha is one number that has always been the one you simply can’t get over,” DJ LYAN tells us, sounding like someone who’s as much a fan of the track as he is a producer reshaping it. “I wanted to reintroduce it to a new generation, but with a sound that feels fresh and global.”

Born in the UK but clearly raised on a steady diet of both club nights and wedding bangers, DJ LYAN is one of those producers who seems equally at home behind a Pioneer mixer in London and digging through dusty Punjabi vinyl. He recently became the first Southeast Asian artist to play major music festival Ultra Japan, performing on the main stage. He’s part of a growing tribe of diasporic artists who are trying to stitch together two soundtracks: the one they danced to at their cousin’s shaadi and the one they discovered at 3 am on pirate radio. His music has that hybrid quality: a little bit of garage grit, a little bit of folk nostalgia, and a lot of syncopated beats that sound great on headphones but even better when you’re at a house party. He’s not chasing the next big trend so much as trying to bottle a feeling: something that sounds new, but tugs at the part of you that still knows all the words to songs you never consciously memorised.

To LYAN’s credit, he doesn’t go overboard. The remix is restrained. He keeps the beat stripped-back in parts, doesn’t smother the folk melody under heavy basslines, and lets Khushi K’s vocals carry much of the emotional weight. That said, the track doesn't particularly stray far from the emotional register or melodic path of the original. If you were expecting something radical (a genre flip, a disorienting tempo switch, or a daring reinterpretation), Lost plays it safe.

“I didn’t want to mess with the soul of it. I just put my UK electronic vibe around it… let the melody shine through, while lifting it with some bounce,” says the UK-based artist. Which is fair. Not every remix needs to be a manifesto. But Lost ends up being more of a stylistic polish than a reinvention. It’s a minor key remix with good intentions: subtle, moody, and likely to blend well into a streaming playlist.

DJ LYAN is the first Southeast Asian artist to play Ultra Japan (ETV Bharat)

What keeps Lost from veering into forgettable territory is Khushi K, whose voice feels lived-in rather than perfected. There’s a kind of emotional elasticity to it: soft one moment, defiant the next. “She had a distinctive idea of her own,” LYAN says. “We didn’t want it to be too glossy or lose that folk factor. I built the production around her performance.” That collaborative approach works. The track doesn’t feel like a producer imposing his vibe on a vocalist, but like two artists cautiously nudging each other toward a shared middle ground.

When you ask LYAN about the pressure of touching a track like Laung Gawacha, he’s aware of the minefield: “Definitely some pressure. Laung Gawacha is iconic. But if you think too much about expectations, you lose the spark.” Lost doesn’t lose the spark, but it doesn’t quite ignite a new one either. It pays tribute — respectfully, gently, perhaps too gently — without disrupting the nostalgia trip. It’s like repainting a beloved room without moving the furniture.

Where things get more interesting is when DJ LYAN talks about the larger sonic context. The music scenes he moves in: the UK with its sprawling subcultures and India with its ungovernable diversity are both in flux. “It’s not ‘this is UK’ or ‘this is Indian’ anymore,” he says. “It’s about creating music that transcends cultures and feels authentic.”

Which sounds right, especially in theory. We are in a moment where cultural boundaries in music are melting faster than ever, thanks to streaming platforms, Instagram collabs, and genre-fluid listeners. But Lost doesn’t entirely reflect that brave new world. It gestures at it but stays within the comforting radius of what already works.

“I’m working on more tracks that keep the South Asian energy but flip it in new ways,” LYAN promises. We hope so.