Sequins And Sustainability, Lakmé Fashion Week’s October Edition Had Both In Full Measure

If you were anywhere near The Grand in Delhi's Vasant Kunj this past week and didn’t hear the collective sound of sequins shimmering and sustainability slogans echoing through the air, you’ve achieved what the rest of us could not: resistance to fashion week FOMO.

The October 2025 edition of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI wrapped up on October 12, and let’s just say it was less of a “week” and more of a five-day TED Talk on how Indian fashion is now officially living in the future but still insists on doing it in handcrafted juttis.

Broader Trends

The broader trends emerging from this season were clear: sustainability isn’t a buzzword anymore; it’s the dress code. Designers used recycled materials, ethical production, and upcycled textiles not as gimmicks but as creative ammunition. Gender-neutral silhouettes, modular dressing, and AI-assisted textile innovation also took centre stage—because apparently, even your lehenga now needs a software update. But what made this Lakmé Fashion Week special wasn’t just the sustainability sermon—it was how easy the designers made it look. Eco-consciousness with glamour? Check. Tailoring that hugs without suffocating? Check. Tech fabrics that feel like air but photograph like velvet? Double check.

Even the décor across shows nodded to India’s cultural renaissance: modern minimalism with desi maximalism at its heart. Think marigolds reimagined as pixel art, rangolis meeting resin, and runways that looked like someone had whispered “heritage, but make it hybrid.”

Tabu walked the ramp for Noor (ANI Photo)

Lakmē Salon, in collaboration with designer duo Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal of ITRH gave a glittering ode to bridal glamour with Noor – A Signature Bridal Collection. The showcase was a love letter to Indian craftsmanship with ITRH’s signature maximalism. Tabu as showstopper was the icing on the cake.

Ashish N Soni

A model walks the ramp for Ashish N Soni's show (Image courtesy Lakme Fashion Week)

If Wes Anderson ever decided to design a tuxedo, it would probably look like Ashish N Soni’s new collection, The Soiree at the Grand Budapest Hotel. Except in Soni’s world, the symmetry is stitched, not storyboarded.

Partnering with Reliance Industries’ R|Elan™, the collection was an ode to elegance that didn’t need to shout. It whispered in perfectly cut black suits, sculpted shoulders, and gowns so fluid they could have been poured onto the models. The fabrics (GreenGold, Kooltex, FeelFresh) sound like names of futuristic energy drinks, but they’re actually planet-friendly textiles that breathe, drape, and move like couture with a conscience. Ashish described his collection as “architecture in motion,” and you could see that; especially in the women’s cinched waists that suggested power, and men’s comfy wide-leg trousers.