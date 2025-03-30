Anamika Khanna To Tarun Tahiliani, Decoding Trends From Top Designers At Lakmé Fashion Week 2025

Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 was nothing short of a sartorial rollercoaster filled with highs and lows. Held in Mumbai in association with FDCI, it was a buffet of styles, serving up something for everyone:

Metallic Madness: From Anamika Khanna's silver-infused pieces to subtle shimmers, metallics were everywhere, ensuring that even if you didn't make it to the front row, you could probably see the shine from space.

Sustainable Chic: Eco-friendly fabrics and ethical fashion choices made a significant impact, proving that looking good doesn't have to come at the planet's expense.

Mixed Prints and Patterns: Designers weren't shy about mixing and matching patterns, resulting in ensembles that were either brilliantly eclectic or looked like your closet threw up on you.

Kicking off the festivities was Anamika Khanna with her 'Silver Collar' collection. Imagine power dressing meets a disco ball. Silver embellishments adorned everything from structured blazers to flowing skirts, redefining what it means to shine. Bollywood's darling Ananya Panday graced the runway as the showstopper, donning a silver-blue ensemble that screamed, "I'm here, I'm fabulous.”

Actress Ananya Panday was the showstopper for Anamika Khanna (ANI Photo)

Tarun Tahiliani's luxury prêt line OTT reimagines traditional Indian garments (such as the saree, dhoti, jama, choga, farshi, and phiran) into contemporary wardrobe staples like skirts, dresses, pants, trench coats, capes, and gilets in sophisticated colours. With a focus on versatility and timelessness, OTT reflects a fusion of heritage and modernity, tailored for the global Indian woman.

In a collaboration that can only be described as a match made in fashion heaven, Lakmé Salon teamed up with the iconic label Satya Paul to present the 'Alchemy' collection. This line was all about transformation: think bold prints inspired by artists like Ellsworth Kelly and Henri Matisse, translated into wearable art. The runway came alive with vibrant colours and patterns. 90s Bollywood icon Karisma Kapoor graced the ramp for them in their version of a saree.

While every designer brought something unique to the table, a few shows left an indelible mark. Rahul Mishra's collection was a love letter to traditional artistry with a contemporary twist.

Shantnu & Nikhil's line was a harmonious blend of modern silhouettes with classic Indian elements, making us all wish we could pull off a sherwani at the next office party. Shivan & Narresh's resort wear collection transported us to a tropical paradise, complete with bold colours and prints that screamed vacation vibes.

Closing the week with a bang, Falguni Shane Peacock was all about high-octane glamour, feathers, sequins, and enough sparkle to make a magpie jealous.