Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 Days 1 & 2 Were About Flourishes And Fabulous Facepalms

Aseem Kapoor’s Akaar reimagined Peru’s Nazca Lines as wearable art, translating sacred geometry and ancient glyphs into embroidery, prints, and sculpted silhouettes. Earthy palettes and intentional forms create a dialogue between ancient landscapes and contemporary construction, where every line and shape carries meaning and spirit.

Rounding out the show was The Edit, a curated collective showing everything from ikats to Shibori to Kutch embroidery. It felt like a curated museum gift shop, except on models who can walk in heels.

Then came Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta with Starlight, pushing handwoven silks, khadi, metallic threads, layering, and fluid drapes. Akaaro showed how fabric can tell stories when you give it a voice.

The setting for the opening show of LFW, in partnership with FDCI, was The Kunj, a handicraft mall turned runway playground. Designers like Anavila Misra led the charge with her Sarmast collection: a poetic name for poetic fashion. Linen, subtle florals, ruffled sarees, lightly embroidered jackets... nothing screamed “look at me,” but everything invited a second look.

For Spring-Summer 2026, Gauri & Nainika collaborated with Mothercare, weaving the romance of painted canvases into a line that balances artistry with innocence. Inspired by dark roses, moody still lifes, and light-filled florals, the collection introduces miniature edits for little girls, each echoing the house’s signature grandeur.

Veer Pahariya made a dramatic debut walking for Abraham & Thakore. Ivory bandhgala + flared pants = old-school elegance with a twist. But the real headline? He blew a kiss toward his beau Tara Sutaria in the audience.

That same evening, Aditi Rao Hydari walked for Satya Paul’s The Night Garden and also announced she’s stepping into a design role (co-creative director). She was wearing the legacy label’s prints, drapes, and a quiet confidence.

At NIF Global’s THE RUNWAY show, starlet Palak Tiwari stole eyeballs in a cummerbund-inflected look: sleeveless top + mini skirt with embroidered touches + a white shirt + printed tie. It felt like she had a memo: “Be bold, but still coherent.” 23°N69°E, Anam Husain and Gaach were the NIF Global Presents Gennext labels.

23°N69°E is an ode to Kachchh. Rooted in sustainably grown Kala cotton and printed with timeworn Ajrakh blocks, each minimal silhouette carries the intimacy of handwork and the enduring spirit of its artisans. Anam Husain’s collection examined patriarchy through the metaphor of Rajasthan’s Kathputlis, with caged silhouettes, puppet-like geometry, and grainy textures of repurposed denim. Crafted from 1000 kg of post-consumer waste and discarded furnishings. Gaach drew from Tagore’s song Purono Sei Diner Kotha, weaving a nostalgic journey through memory. Eco-prints, Gaach block prints in Bengali script, kantha stitches, and crewel embroidery on natural silks and corduroy evoked the faded, bittersweet beauty of the past.

Best moments

That kiss wave from Veer. Aditi’s dual role moment (model + designer). Palak’s cummerbund remix. Models walking through elevator lobbies, because fashion doesn’t live just on stage anymore (it ambushes you in everyday corridors).

Things to note: A few experimental layering pieces looked fabulous until they needed to sit or eat. But that’s the gamble when you mix drama with “wearability.” If minimalism is your groove, some of the more layered looks felt tense (“did we plan this or did gravity?”) Lighting betrayed one or two pastel looks, making fabrics look grey in photos.

What’s the Vibe So Far?

Craft is back, but it’s not quiet. It’s craft amplified via prints, drapes, and minimal maximalism.

Celebs are no longer just walking clothes, they are becoming creative voices.

Experimentation is safe now. Cummerbunds, miniature skirts, draped jackets: things you used to see only in India-style fusion editorials are now practical runway entries.

Stay tuned. If these first days are anything to go by, Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 will serve drama, heritage, runway-shaking moments, and fashion that makes you pause mid-scroll.