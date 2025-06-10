What Is A Labubu Doll, The Tiny Monster-Like Doll That Everyone From Dua Lipa To Twinkle Khanna Is Going Crazy Over?

You’re scrolling Instagram. Suddenly, you spot your favourite style influencer (say, someone like BLACKPINK’s Lisa) posing with what looks like a slightly deranged Furby. The creature has a wonky smile, oversized ears, and the aesthetic energy of a gothic character who just found out they’re famous on the internet. This is a Labubu doll, which celebs, collectors, and even semi-normal people are going gaga over.

What Is a Labubu?

Labubu is a monster-like vinyl art toy from the Monsters collection, created by Hong Kong-based designer Kasing Lung and produced by the hipster-toy overlords at Pop Mart. Labubu sprang in 2015 from The Monsters, a whimsical, Nordic-influenced picture-book universe. Labubu is not a traditional “cute” toy. It looks like a misunderstood squirrel who fell into a vat of glitter. It has sharp teeth, a devil-may-care expression, and the ability to somehow be both creepy and adorable.

Originally part of a limited-edition designer toy world, Labubu dolls exploded thanks to the global collectible art toy scene and Pop Mart’s mastery of blind box marketing. You don’t know which version of Labubu you’re going to get until you open the box, which is either thrilling or infuriating depending on your anxiety levels.

Why Are Celebs Obsessed?

Celebrities love being ahead of trends, limited edition, hard-to-find things, and Instagrammable weirdness that makes people go “What is that and where can I get one?” Enter Labubu. From stylists to sneakerheads, fashion editors to idols like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Twinkle Khanna closer home, everyone seems to be cuddling a Labubu. It has become the unexpected accessory of 2025: a tiny monster doll that looks like it could either hug you or curse you out.

There are even ultra-rare versions of Labubu that people buy, sell, and trade like they’re ancient coins. The resale market is going nuts with thousands of dollars for one limited-run Labubu dressed like a barista.

Why This Doll?

There’s a certain energy to Labubu that resonates with the Internet right now. Labubu is not conventionally pretty. It’s not the stereotypical ideal of beauty that Barbie peddled to us for decades. Labubu is weird, and feral-but-fashionable. It doesn’t ask much of you. It just sits there, looking a little unhinged, waiting to be photographed next to your almond milk latte.

Different Kinds of Labubu

Here’s where things get delightfully niche. Labubu comes in all sorts of variations:

Pirate Labubu – For those who like their monsters with nautical trauma.

Fairy Labubu – Like Tinkerbell’s slightly delinquent cousin.

Chef Labubu – Because cooking is cute, even when done by a pointy-toothed goblin.

Skeleton Labubu – Perfect for spooky season or that goth phase you’re still not over.

Then there’s the gold-plated, Swarovski-studded, ultra-rare collab Labubu that costs as much as a Vespa.

Be warned—once you buy one, the rest of the Labubu army will call to you like a siren song. And before you know it, you’ll be creating an entire collection.