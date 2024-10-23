Kriti Sanon Shares 7 Red Flags In A Guy; 'If He Is Sweet And Mushy But'....

'Red Flags' in a relationship may sound very Gen Z concept but it is crucial for maintaining a healthy relationship. A healthy relationship is key to your overall well-being. Thus, it is important to recognize early warning signs or 'red flags', that may indicate unhealthy or potentially harmful dynamics in a relationship in the future. While some indicators are subtle and most of us ignore them initially, consistently overlooking these signs can lead to bigger issues over time. Being aware of these 'red flags' can help you make an informed decision and prioritize your happiness.

Though the concept of 'red flags' is not a new concept, many people don't recognize them, especially women. If you are still unsure of what the "red flag" that you have been ignoring or haven't noticed, actor Kriti Sanon has a little guide for you to check out these seven major red flags in a guy.

The actor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Do Patti shared her thoughts on some of the most significant red flags in a Netflix video that one needs to notice to make an informed decision.

First and foremost, "If he is low-key trying to distance you from your friends and family for your own good, trying to isolate you - major red flag."

"If he is too busy to talk but lives on social media, that is a red flag."

"If he keeps bringing his exes up in every conversation and compares you with them - red flag."

"If he texts you all night but never wants to hang out. Classic red flag."

"If he usually wants to meet you alone but not really make you meet his friends - red flag."

"If he is all sweet and mushy one minute and just flips like a switch, like suddenly he becomes cold and you don't know what just happened, that is a massive red flag. Run!"

"If he disrespects you in any way, privately or publicly, whether it is verbal or physical, forget it. I mean, I don't even have to say that's not even a red flag. It is a siren. Run!"

The actor concluded by stating, "So these are a few things that I feel were red flags."

Understanding what constitutes a 'red flag' allows you to address problems early, set boundaries, and maintain a healthy, respectful connection. Being mindful of these warning signs can be crucial for personal well-being and the long-term health of any relationship.