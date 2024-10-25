Krishnakumar Kunnath KK: The Unsung Pioneer of I-pop Music

Google Doodle is today celebrating vocalist Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK. It’s tempting to think of KK as just a Bollywood playback singer, but that would be doing him a great disservice. His voice was, and still is, the sound of a generation. His influence is quietly flowing through the work of today’s I-pop singer-songwriters. Before we had indie “bedroom pop” and acoustic folk taking over Spotify playlists, KK was making music that felt like it belonged in a private, personal space.

That sound you love from popular indie artists like Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Mitraz and Aditya Bhardwaj? Kerala boy Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) was the inspo. Whether his songs were about love, heartbreak, or nostalgia, they had something unmistakably intimate about them. And now, years after his untimely passing at 50, we can hear his influence resonating loud and clear in the works of today’s indie darlings. If you’ve ever hummed along to a Prateek Kuhad track or lost yourself in the mellow waves of Anuv Jain, you’ll find that KK got there first.

Google Doodle honouring late singer KK (ETV Bharat)

KK Had The Original Singer-Songwriter Vibe

Before there was had cold/mess, Baarishein and Nadaaniyan, we had Pal. KK’s 1999 classic from the movie is an anthem for friendship, love, and the fleeting nature of time. If you listen closely, it carries the same acoustic, heart-on-sleeve sensibility that today’s I-pop artists thrive on. It was the kind of song that made you want to sit quietly and reflect on life.

Kuhad might be winning hearts globally with his introspective guitar-driven heartbreak melodies, but KK was crafting such reflective Hindi tracks decades ago. Songs like Awaarapan Banjarapan (from the Bollywood movie Jism) and Tadap Tadap (from the OST of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) were heartbreak songs that connected on an emotional level, long before it was cool to be sensitive. KK wasn’t the loudest voice in the room, but he didn’t need to be. His music spoke to you in quiet, meaningful ways.

The charm of KK’s voice is that it wasn’t tied to a single genre. He could give you a soulful ballad like Zindagi Do Pal Ki (in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kites) that felt intimate enough to be a bedroom jam, and then switch gears to the upbeat Dus Bahane (from action thriller Dus) but even his so-called “big” songs had a personal touch. He always kept it real, and that’s exactly what today’s I-pop stars are trying to do.

KK's rendition of Dil Kyun Yeh Mera for the Bollywood movie Kites is timeless (ETV Bharat)

Emotional Blueprint for Today’s Indie Artists

One thing that sets the indie scene apart is its ability to connect with listeners. It's all about the raw emotion, the kind that makes you feel seen. And if anyone was doing that long before the term “indie” entered the Indian music lexicon, it was Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK).

Kuhad’s Kasoor and cold/mess might make you want to send an emotional text to an ex you’re still hung up on, but before those songs found a place on your heartbreak playlist, KK gave us Tadap Tadap that dripped with emotional torment. The pain in his voice made you feel like you were reliving your worst break-ups.

Aditya Bhardwaj's Mauhalle and Jain's Alag Aasmaan resonate with Gen Z and 90s millennials for their nostalgic value. Jain’s music has the same reflective quality that defined much of KK’s discography. Songs like Aankhon Mein Teri (from the mass entertainer Om Shanti Om) Khuda Jaane (from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Bachna Ae Haseeno) and were journeys into the depths of longing and self-discovery.

Aankhon Mein Teri is KK's iconic number from Deepika-SRK starrer Om Shanti Om (ETV Bharat)

KK’s Influence on the Indie Movement

In an era when Indian music was dominated by big Bollywood sounds, KK brought something quieter, something more introspective. His songs may have played in movies, but they always felt like they belonged to you personally.

His songs had heart, soul, and an authenticity that resonates just as strongly when you hear them today as it did when he first began. Listen to Dil Ibaadat, Aankhon Mein Teri, or even his more upbeat numbers like Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, and you’ll find that they still sound as fresh as ever. His minimalist approach to music (there was no flashy orchestration, no over-the-top production) paved the way for today’s singer-songwriters who rely on simplicity to create emotional depth. They are continuing the journey that KK started, crafting songs that prioritise connection over spectacle.