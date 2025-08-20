Krishna Das Returns To India: Grammy-Nominated Yoga's Rockstar Announces 3-City Tour in 2025, Here Are The Dates, Venues and Ticketing Details

The thing about Krishna Das is that he shouldn’t really make sense. On paper, he’s a suburban Long Island kid, born Jeffrey Kagel, who once sang for a proto–Blue Öyster Cult band in the late ’60s. And yet, here we are: half a century later, he’s the “rock star of yoga,” a Grammy-nominated chant master who can fill stadiums not with guitars or pyrotechnics, but with a baritone voice intoning Sanskrit mantras over harmoniums and tablas.

This winter, after a year’s break, he’s back in India. The place where this all started for him in 1970, when he stumbled into the orbit of the guru Neem Karoli Baba, and ended up swapping riffs for ragas. This tour (presented by Team Innovation Cultural, 7E Entertainment, and Unified Music Group) kicks off at Brahmakamal Hall, Yashobhoomi Exhibition & Trade Centre in New Delhi on October 31, 2025, rolls into the Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on November 2, and finishes up at Phoenix Marketcity, Backyard Area, Bengaluru on November 5.

Where To Get Tickets

Tickets go live at 12 pm on August 19, 2025, exclusively on the District by Zomato app, starting at ₹1,999. Each show runs about 2.5 hours. But don’t expect elaborate backstories, endless stage banter, or costume changes. Krishna Das keeps the talking to a minimum. Instead, you’ll get kirtans: call-and-response chanting of mantras and divine names, music that folds in Western harmonies but remains rooted in Indian devotional tradition. It’s the kind of thing that can make 10,000 people in a stadium feel, improbably, like they’re all in the same living room.

Audience members during his kirtan previous concert in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

No training or spiritual credentials required, either. You don’t need to know your Raag Bhairavi from your Raag Yaman. You just need to show up, listen, repeat, and let yourself get swept into the tide of it all.

Who Is Krishna Das?

The seasoned musician has worked with Rick Rubin, Sting, Walter Becker from Steely Dan. He’s been nominated for a Grammy (Live Ananda, 2012). He’s got a radio station named after him (Krishna Das Yoga Radio on SiriusXM). He even had a documentary (One Track Heart: The Story of Krishna Das) but none of that explains why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma might be humming his chants in their downtime.

The reason, we suspect, is that he’s offering something music rarely does anymore: the chance to lose yourself in repetition, to be part of something bigger than your own head. Or, as Krishna Das himself puts it: “Returning to India is always a profound experience for me. My hope is that these chants and workshops will offer a space for everyone to connect more deeply with their own hearts, to find that inner peace and joy that is always available.”

This is less about his trio of artistes on a stage, more about a stadium-full of people remembering they still know how to sing together.