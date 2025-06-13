Who Ruled The K-Pop Kingdom While BTS Was Away For Military Service?

The BTS Boys are back, fresh from their military service, probably with sharper jawlines and deeper voices. Fans are refreshing every social media feed for a glimpse of the group’s comeback. But while BTS was away doing push-ups, K-pop didn’t just take a nap, oh no. The industry did what K-pop does best: it reinvented itself, got younger, more experimental.

The K-pop kingdom didn’t crumble while BTS was gone. It flourished. The girls leveled up. The boys got louder, smarter, weirder. And we never stopped watching.

Stray Kids

If BTS were your well-rounded, honour students, then Stray Kids were the chaotic younger cousins who showed up at the family dinner with firecrackers. With hits like LALALALA and Rock practically shaking the earth's tectonic plates, Stray Kids took over the charts with their aggressive, genre-blending style. Led by 3RACHA (their in-house production unit), the group creates, composes and choreographs. Their MANIAC world tour sold out arenas, and they’ve been headlining major festivals from Lollapalooza to I-Days in Milan.

SEVENTEEN

It’s not a K-pop royal court without SEVENTEEN, the 13-member boy band that redefines the word “synchronized”. SEVENTEEN thrived while BTS was away. Their album FML broke records (it was the highest-selling K-pop album), and their meticulous self-production makes even your Type A friend seem lazy. They now have two subunits that could each headline their own stadium tour. DK is still the human embodiment of sunshine, and Hoshi still thinks he’s a tiger.

BLACKPINK

They are the international cool girls who could sell out a stadium just by repeating “du-du-du-du.” While BTS clocked in for national duty, BLACKPINK clocked out of the usual K-pop playbook and into superstardom with private jets, headlining Coachella and luxury fashion campaigns. Lisa is casually breaking solo records and starring in OTT shows, Rosé is serenading the planet with her sad-girl charisma, Jisoo is balancing acting and elegance, and Jennie is being the “it” girl. Together, they were rewriting what it means to be global pop royalty.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

TXT are the spiritual younger brothers of BTS who stopped being “rookies” about 400 diary entries ago. They’ve leaned all the way into their Gen Z feels with songs like Chasing That Feeling and Deja Vu. Their collabs with international artists from Anitta to the Jonas Brothers cemented their global pop appeal, while their sold-out ACT: SWEET MIRAGE tour proved they’re not just riding the BigHit bus. They’ve earned their seat, and it’s front row. With mood-heavy visuals, introspective lyrics, and high-octane choreography, TXT is now a certified main character group in their own right.

NewJeans

While the boys were smashing guitars and hearts, the ladies came in like a soft whisper with nuclear impact. NewJeans are the it-girls of K-pop. Their aesthetic is part early-2000s teen drama, part lo-fi dream. With tracks like Super Shy, ETA, and Hype Boy, they made minimalism magnetic. Their music isn’t about showing off vocal acrobatics or death-defying high notes... it’s a vibe.

LE SSERAFIM

If NewJeans are the dreamy side of Gen Z, LE SSERAFIM are the girls who wake up at 5 am, do 100 squats, and still manage to make existential dread look fashionable. Their hit Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife was a feminist bop and their visuals feel like Black Mirror got a gym membership. Their group name is an anagram for “I’m Fearless.” With Sakura and Kazuha bringing their ballerina backgrounds into their stagecraft, every performance is part runway, part revenge tour.

Meanwhile, The BTS ARMY...

Through all of this, BTS’s name remained in every sentence that started with “but when they come back…” They weren’t forgotten. Now, with Jungkook having dropped a solo album, and Jin and J-Hope already back in civilian shoes, the reunion is on the horizon.

The question is: will K-pop stay this diverse and democratic? Or will the royal court reassemble and push the rest back to the dungeon? We don’t know, but we do know this: if BTS drops a comeback single where Jin plays electric guitar while V croons and Jimin dances on a rooftop, God help the rest of them.