The Secret To Glass Skin? These Korean Facials Might Just Be The Answer

For centuries, Indians and many around the world have been obsessed with the colour white. Fair and spotless skin obsession is evident with the growing cosmetic industry in India. Apart from clear skin, in the last few years, Gen Z and millennials have become fond of Korean like glass skin. With the growing influence of K-pop and K-dramas, the desire for luminous skin has skyrocketed globally. And the rise of Korean skincare products in India and abroad as further fueled this trend. Now, K-beauty techniques have become skincare routine worldwide. And now, glass skin facial is making rounds in the beauty industry. It is a multi-step skincare treatment designed to achieve smooth, luminous, and hydrated complexion.
Jenovia Daun Jung, Cosmetologist and Korean beauty experts says achieving glass skin requires more than just a topical routine. "It demands professional-grade treatment that hydrate the skin deeply, rejuvenate, and refine the skin's texture," says Jung, the Co-founder of KorinMi, India’s First Korean Skin Clinic.
Why Glass-Skin Facials are a Must Do in Summer?
Summer is already here and keeping your skin hydrated and healthy is a must as well as can be a task. While your body needs adequate nutrition and hydration to stay healthy, skin demands the same. Just like we drink water to beat the heat, our skin needs regular facials to stay fresh, supple, and protected from sun damage. However, it is important to understand about the type of facial that suits your skin and gives best results.
Talking about glass skin facials Jung says it goes beyond surface-level hydration. "The focus on skin health at a cellular level to give long-lasting glow and vitality," says Jung. Additionally, K-glow is not only about right facial but also about the right skincare regime post-treatment to maintain that skin effect.
How Does Glass-Skin Facial Work
Jung says the perfect glass skin look requires a scientific approach combined with traditional Korean skincare wisdom. Glass skin facials also target specific skin concerns like hydration, pigmentation, fine lines, and overall skin texture.
Deep hydration therapies, natural herb-based resurfacing, and multi-acid treatments are part of glass skin facials that, Jung says, work at a cellular level to promote skin renewal and lasting radiance.
Jung Recommendations for Glass Skin
As a Korean beauty expert, Jung believes that the key to achieving glass skin lies in specialised treatments that deliver both immediate and long-term results. Here are two highly effective facials that she recommends:
Diamond Glass Skin Treatment
This is a multi-acid treatment that is designed to brighten the skin, refine texture, and deeply hydrate. This treatment works beyond the skin’s surface as it enhances elasticity and delivers an unparalleled radiant glow.
Glass Skin Resurfacing Treatment (Natural herb peel)
This treatment is for those who prefer gentle yet highly effective approach. This Korean herb-based technology stimulates skin renewal. It also helps improve circulation, reduce fine lines, minimise pores, and fade acne scars. This all helps achieve that signature glass-like finish on your skin.
Read More: