Rice Water for Hair Growth: Does This Korean Beauty Hack Really Work? Learn How To Prepare It

Rice water is natural and can easily be made at home ( Getty Images )

You’ve probably seen it pop up on your Instagram feed—someone pouring milky rice water onto their hair with the promise of thicker, shinier locks. But what’s the real deal with rice water? Is it just another social media fad, or is this centuries-old Korean beauty secret actually worth a spot in your routine?

Simply put, rice water is water that’s been used to soak or boil rice. Yep, that’s it. This cloudy, starchy liquid is full of nutrients like:

Amino acids

B vitamins

Vitamin E

Minerals like magnesium and zinc

Antioxidants

Inositol (a carbohydrate that strengthens hair and reduces friction)

These nutrients are believed to nourish the scalp, smoothen hair strands, reduce breakage, and even stimulate hair growth over time.

Rice water is great for hair that’s prone to breakage (Getty Images)

Why Is Everyone Talking About It Now?

The resurgence of rice water in hair care is thanks in part to the global popularity of Korean beauty routines, which focus on nourishing the scalp as much as the hair. But rice water actually dates back centuries. Japanese court ladies during the Heian period used it to keep their famously floor-length hair strong and glossy. Now, beauty influencers and dermatologists are giving it the spotlight again because it’s cheap, natural, and DIY-friendly. Start with once a week. If your hair starts feeling stiff or crunchy, pull back a little; it might be getting too much protein.

How to Make Rice Water at Home

There are two main methods to prep your own rice water:

1. Soaked Rice Water

Rinse 1/2 cup of rice to remove dirt. Add 2–3 cups of water and let it soak for 30 minutes. Strain the water into a clean bottle. Use immediately or store in the fridge for up to a week.

2. Fermented Rice Water

Same process as above, but instead of using it right away, let it sit at room temperature for 24–48 hours. Fermentation increases the antioxidants and nutrient absorption. Refrigerate after fermentation. Always do a sniff test; if it smells sour but not funky, it’s good to go.