Rice Water for Hair Growth: Does This Korean Beauty Hack Really Work? Learn How To Prepare It

You’ve probably seen it pop up on your Instagram feed—someone pouring milky rice water onto their hair with the promise of thicker, shinier locks. But what’s the real deal with rice water? Is it just another social media fad, or is this centuries-old Korean beauty secret actually worth a spot in your routine?
Simply put, rice water is water that’s been used to soak or boil rice. Yep, that’s it. This cloudy, starchy liquid is full of nutrients like:
- Amino acids
- B vitamins
- Vitamin E
- Minerals like magnesium and zinc
- Antioxidants
- Inositol (a carbohydrate that strengthens hair and reduces friction)
These nutrients are believed to nourish the scalp, smoothen hair strands, reduce breakage, and even stimulate hair growth over time.
Why Is Everyone Talking About It Now?
The resurgence of rice water in hair care is thanks in part to the global popularity of Korean beauty routines, which focus on nourishing the scalp as much as the hair. But rice water actually dates back centuries. Japanese court ladies during the Heian period used it to keep their famously floor-length hair strong and glossy. Now, beauty influencers and dermatologists are giving it the spotlight again because it’s cheap, natural, and DIY-friendly. Start with once a week. If your hair starts feeling stiff or crunchy, pull back a little; it might be getting too much protein.
How to Make Rice Water at Home
There are two main methods to prep your own rice water:
1. Soaked Rice Water
Rinse 1/2 cup of rice to remove dirt. Add 2–3 cups of water and let it soak for 30 minutes. Strain the water into a clean bottle. Use immediately or store in the fridge for up to a week.
2. Fermented Rice Water
Same process as above, but instead of using it right away, let it sit at room temperature for 24–48 hours. Fermentation increases the antioxidants and nutrient absorption. Refrigerate after fermentation. Always do a sniff test; if it smells sour but not funky, it’s good to go.
How to Use Rice Water On Your Hair
Option 1: Pre-shampoo rinse
Apply rice water to dry hair before shampooing. Leave it on for 10–20 minutes. Rinse and shampoo as usual.
Option 2: Post-shampoo conditioner
Shampoo your hair first. Pour rice water onto your scalp and lengths. Massage gently and let it sit for 5–10 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.
Option 3: Leave-in spray (diluted)
Mix 1 part rice water with 2 parts plain water. Store in a spray bottle and mist lightly on damp hair after a wash. Avoid the scalp if you’re prone to oiliness or dandruff.
Who Should Use It, and Who Shouldn’t?
Great for dry, brittle, or frizzy hair; hair that’s prone to breakage; curly or coily textures looking for moisture; fine hair that needs volume. Use with caution if you have a sensitive scalp or scalp conditions (like eczema or dandruff); your hair is very low-porosity (can get protein overload); you’re using a lot of protein-rich hair products already.
Does It Really Make Hair Grow Faster?
There’s no magic liquid that’ll make your hair grow six inches overnight. But studies have shown that rice water can strengthen hair from root to tip, reduce breakage and split ends, improve shine and manageability, and support a healthy scalp environment (which promotes better growth). Your hair might appear to grow faster simply because it’s breaking less. That’s still a win. Rice water is a budget-friendly, beginner-approved way to add some strength and shine to your hair.
Sources:
https://jddonline.com/articles/a-systematic-review-application-of-rice-products-for-hair-growth-S1545961622P0177X/
https://www.jetir.org/papers/JETIR2106426.pdf
Read more: