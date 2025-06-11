Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pacer Vaibhav Arora's Style Secret Revealed By His Stylist; 'Simple And Decent'

Cricketers in India share similar limelight like an actor. They are starts themselves. Whether it is team India players or IPL players working hard to make it to the team blue, players are always making headline for one or the other reasons. More so now that these cricketers, unlike before, have everything sorted our like any celebrity of the tinsel town. Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Vaibhav Arora's stylist Riddhima Sharma recently opened up about styling the IPL pacer.

"He is simple and grounder. He always says, 'you are a stylist, you know better what will look god on me'. Styling him has always been easy and comfortable because he is so simple and decent," says Sharma, who joined hands with Arora during the cricketer's sister's wedding. "We were working virtually but nothing went wrong. He was cooperating and clothes fit him perfectly. He looked absolutely amazing," shared the stylist.

Celebrity stylist Riddhima Sharma with KKR player Vaibhav Arora (ETV bharat)

Although, KKR's performance wasn't impressive this season, experts lauded Arora for his fine run. Many also say that KKR has has discovered a surprise hero in the post Mitchell Starc era. "He is a good player but at the same time he is all about comfort and style when it comes to his dressing sense," says Sharma.

When asked how styling a cricketer is different from an actor she says both have different demands but similar approach that is 'comfort'. "Actors usually dress for a character, while cricketers prefer a more causal, streetwear-inspired look. But at the end of the day, it's all about comfort and confidence and it's same with Vaibhav," she says.

As for her style of working with Vaibhav, she says it's about experimenting. "I love experimenting with mix-and-match styles and play with different fabrics and create something unique and authentic out of them,” said the stylist.