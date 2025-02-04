ETV Bharat / lifestyle

King Of Bhutan Arrives In Lucknow Ahead Of Holy Dip At Kumbh

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar arrived in Lucknow, was welcomed by CM Adityanath and will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar arrived in Lucknow, was welcomed by CM Adityanath and will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receives Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his arrival (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 7:04 AM IST

Lucknow: The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Lucknow on Monday to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela, an official statement said. He will visit Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, the statement read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and presented him with a bouquet. The King was received by artists at the airport with cultural performances.

Later, King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck of Bhutan arrived at the Raj Bhavan where he was hosted by Governor Anandiben Patel. There, the King paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Governor and the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on India-Bhutan relations with the King.

The government said the King's visit will prove to be an important step towards further strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and cultural relations, the statement said. The King and Queen of Bhutan had earlier visited Delhi in December 2024 and in March 2024. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was the first leader to be honoured by Bhutan with its highest civilian honour, the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo'.

On Tuesday, the King of Bhutan will visit Maha Kumbh, where he will take a bath at the Triveni Sangam, the statement read.

Lucknow: The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Lucknow on Monday to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela, an official statement said. He will visit Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, the statement read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and presented him with a bouquet. The King was received by artists at the airport with cultural performances.

Later, King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck of Bhutan arrived at the Raj Bhavan where he was hosted by Governor Anandiben Patel. There, the King paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Governor and the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on India-Bhutan relations with the King.

The government said the King's visit will prove to be an important step towards further strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and cultural relations, the statement said. The King and Queen of Bhutan had earlier visited Delhi in December 2024 and in March 2024. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was the first leader to be honoured by Bhutan with its highest civilian honour, the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo'.

On Tuesday, the King of Bhutan will visit Maha Kumbh, where he will take a bath at the Triveni Sangam, the statement read.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KING OF BHUTAN IN LUCKNOWMAHA KUMBH 2025MAHA KUMBH MELA 2025BHUTAN KING MAHA KUMBH HOLY DIP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.