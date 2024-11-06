Kharna Chhath Puja 2024: Significance, Rituals, Prasad, and Timings on the Second Day

As the golden rays of dawn bathe the landscapes of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, millions of devotees embark on one of the most solemn days in the Chhath Puja festival, Kharna. Revered as the heart of this four-day celebration, Kharna is a day where faith is expressed through intense fasting, meticulous rituals and prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. This day symbolises a purification of both body and soul, preparing devotees to embrace divine blessings and seek prosperity, health, and harmony for their families.

What is Kharna?

Kharna is observed on the second day of Chhath Puja. It marks the preparation phase for the main festivities. Derived from the word “purification,” Kharna is a day when devotees fast rigorously to purify their bodies and souls in honour of Suryadev and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water, as an expression of gratitude and devotion.

Kharna Rituals in Chhath Puja 2024

The Kharna rituals are conducted with strict discipline and have been passed down through generations. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the Kharna day rituals:

1. Morning Rituals and Preparation

Kharna is a pivotal part of the annual Chhath Puja (ETV Bharat)

Devotees start the day with a ritual bath in a river, pond, or any clean water source as a symbol of purification.

After the bath, devotees clean their homes thoroughly to create a sacred environment for the evening rituals.

2. Observing a Strict Fast

Devotees fast strictly throughout the day, refraining from any food or water intake. This practice demonstrates their unwavering dedication to Chhathi Maiya and the sun god with fasting.

3. Evening Prasad and Breaking the Fast

As the sun sets, devotees prepare the prasad, which typically includes kheer, chapati and fruits. Kheer is traditionally made with jaggery instead of sugar, enhancing its sacred value and distinct flavour.

Before consuming the prasad, it is offered to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and family welfare.

After the offering, devotees break their fast with the prasad, which is then shared with family and friends, enhancing the community spirit of Chhath Puja.

Significance of Kharna in Chhath Puja

Kharna is a pivotal part of Chhath Puja. The day focuses on purifying the soul, preparing devotees for the intense rituals that follow. The fast observed during Kharna symbolises the faith and spiritual discipline of the devotees. The sharing of prasad strengthens community ties and promotes unity among family and friends.

Kharna Puja 2024: Auspicious Timings

Timings play an important role in Chhath Puja, and performing rituals during the right mahurat or auspicious period enhances the benefits of the fast:

Sunrise: 6:19 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm (timings may vary slightly based on geographical location)

Devotees are encouraged to break their fast after sunset by consuming the prasad, which is first offered to the deities.

Celebrations of Kharna in Chhath Puja

Beyond its spiritual value, Kharna holds cultural importance as families and communities come together. Sharing the prasad among neighbours and relatives fosters goodwill and unity within the community. Devotional songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God are sung throughout the day, creating an atmosphere of piety and reverence.

The second day of Chhath Puja, Kharna is a blend of devotion, discipline, and community bonding. The strict fast and rituals signify a deep connection with the divine, while the preparation and sharing of prasad showcase gratitude and togetherness.