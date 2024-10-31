Khadi For Diwali Dressing, And What To Team It With

Wearing Khadi is an act of honouring our Indian heritage. It is a yarn that binds us to India’s rich history of self-reliance and cultural pride. Originally championed by Mahatma Gandhi as a symbol of India’s independence and self-sufficiency, Khadi today represents a conscious choice to uphold an Indian identity that values simplicity and strength. By wearing Khadi, we embrace an aesthetic that celebrates our origins, allowing us to step into modernity without forgetting the values that have long defined us.

So, this festive season, step away from the expected glitter and synthetic sheen and embrace the earthy grace of Khadi. There is a common misconception that Khadi is plain or drab, but nothing could be further from the truth. Khadi can be light, airy, and effortless, yet it can also be richly textured, dyed in deep hues, and embroidered with delicate, intricate patterns. For Diwali, you may choose to play with these textures and colours, layering them in a way that speaks of both tradition and individuality.

Sarees

Nothing whispers sophistication quite like a Khadi saree. Whether you select an indigo-dyed drape with a simple, elegant pallu or a bold maroon saree with golden zari borders, a Khadi saree embodies both timeless grace and festive cheer. For the saree connoisseur, try one in dual tones or in ajrakh prints.

Kurta Sets

For those who lean towards comfort without compromising on elegance, Khadi kurta sets are ideal. Choose a rich mustard or deep emerald green kurta with light block prints or subtle embroidery. Pair it with straight-cut Khadi pants or an ankle-length palazzo, and you have an ensemble that is effortlessly chic. A kurta with intricate threadwork or a delicate, hand-woven motif adds just the right touch of festivity without being excessive.

Anarkalis And Kaftans

Anarkalis and kaftans bring a sense of fluidity to festive wear. A Khadi Anarkali in a muted rose or soft grey, paired with a dupatta in contrasting colours, gives a restrained elegance perfect for Diwali evening gatherings. Khadi kaftans, on the other hand, add a contemporary twist, loose and flowing, yet unmistakably festive. Opt for one in cobalt blue or dusty pink, adorned with hand embroidery along the neckline.

Men’s Khadi Wear

Khadi is by no means limited to women’s wear. The understated opulence of Khadi suits men as effortlessly as it does women, and the versatility of these garments means that they can be worn long after the festivities have ended. Men can indulge in the charm of this fabric with a Khadi kurta, worn with a churidar or even dhoti pants. Opt for pastel tones: soft blues, ivories, or a dignified slate grey. Consider adding a Nehru jacket in a contrasting colour for a truly Diwali-ready look.

How To Accessorise Khadi

The beauty of Khadi lies not only in its simplicity but in how it serves as the perfect canvas for jewellery. This is where Diwali offers the best of both worlds. You can bring forth the sparkle of festive jewellery against the neutral, understated tones of Khadi, balancing elegance with a touch of grandeur. Let us explore the pairing of Khadi with jewels that accentuate, rather than overwhelm.

Emerald Jewellery

The raw texture and subtle tones of Khadi act as the ideal canvas for the lush green allure of emeralds, allowing their natural richness to take centrestage without overwhelming the look. A simple Khadi saree or kurta, perhaps in a muted shade like ivory or dusty rose, comes alive with the vivid contrast of an emerald necklace or chandelier earrings. Emerald-studded rings or bracelets bring a refined sparkle, enhancing Khadi’s organic charm with elegance. The pairing of Khadi and emeralds doesn’t just elevate an outfit, it evokes timeless sophistication.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja teamed her Khadi festive ensemble with emerald jewellery from Amrapali Jewels (Amrapali Jewels)

Silver Jewellery

With its raw, organic texture, khadi finds a natural ally in silver. A heavy silver necklace (say, a choker with intricate filigree work or a long chain adorned with small trinkets) can add weight to a Khadi saree or kurta, grounding it in understated splendour. Silver bangles, stacked or worn in singles, and a pair of statement silver jhumkas will provide that festive gleam without taking away from Khadi’s innate subtlety.

Temple Jewellery

Temple jewellery refers to rich, old-world pieces inspired by classical Indian design. It is a perfect complement to Khadi’s earthy elegance. A broad temple-style necklace paired with a simple Khadi Anarkali in a dark shade creates a harmonious contrast between opulence and simplicity. Oxidised metal earrings, with black and gold details, add a touch of antiquity.

Pearls And Semi-Precious Stones

Pearls possess an understated beauty that pairs wonderfully with Khadi’s calm grace. A string of pearls with a Khadi saree is the epitome of elegance. Semi-precious stones, especially those in muted or earthy tones, can bring a subtle vibrancy to a Khadi outfit. Opt for a necklace of amethyst, garnet, or aquamarine. These stones, when set in a simple design, elevate the look without appearing out of place.

Statement Rings And Bangles

Sometimes, less is more. A single statement ring with an unusual stone or intricate detailing can bring unexpected sophistication to Khadi attire. Think of a large, single-piece bangle, carved from metal or wood, adding depth and dimension to the outfit. Khadi allows these pieces to shine, to stand on their own without overpowering the look. Choose one or two bold pieces rather than a multitude, allowing them to be focal points.

Maang Tikka And Earrings

For a more traditional touch, a simple maang tikka paired with long, dangling earrings can beautifully adorn a Khadi ensemble. With Khadi, less is indeed more, and a maang tikka, especially one crafted from Kundan or pearls, adds just the right touch of festivity. Combined with subtle earrings, the look is festive yet far from ostentatious.

When you choose Khadi, you wear a part of India’s history. Beyond that, when paired with jewellery that adds a whisper of luxury without shouting, the effect is transformative. This Diwali, let us celebrate in Khadi, adorned with the richness of jewels, wrapped in the warmth of our heritage.