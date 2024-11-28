Kerala to Host International AVGC XR Festival Called AniMela-AMS 2025, Positioning It As A Creative Innovation Hub

The Indian animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and XR (Extended Reality) industry is gearing up for an exciting milestone in 2025. From March 6 to 9, the International AVGC XR Festival will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala in a trailblazing partnership between the AniMela festival, the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) and the globally renowned Annecy International Film Festival from France.
This collaboration is a first for the country, merging two powerhouse events: AniMela, organized annually by the Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF), and the Animation Masters Summit, an initiative by Toonz Media Group that has been a stalwart in the animation industry since 1999. Together, these platforms will offer an enhanced experience to creative professionals and students packed with innovation, insights, and networking opportunities.
Global Platform
The partnership with Annecy International Film Festival (one of the world's most esteemed animation festivals) marks a pivotal moment for the Indian animation and AVGC industries. Annecy’s involvement will draw internationally celebrated talents to the event.
“This collaboration with AniMela, Animation Masters Summit, and Annecy represents a momentous step forward for the AVGC and XR sectors in India,” said P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group and President of the Society of AVGC-XR Institutions in Kerala (SAIK). “By joining forces, we aim to highlight the latest developments in animation and immersive media while creating a space for professionals and students to engage with world-class content and technologies. The involvement of Annecy further strengthens the festival’s position as a global platform for creativity and collaboration.”
Mickael Marin, Festival Director at Annecy, added: “Annecy is proud to support the second edition of this ambitious festival, marking a new chapter with its move to Thiruvananthapuram. This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting the global animation community with Indian talent and the animation film industry.”
What To Expect
The AniMela-AMS Festival 2025 is expected to draw over 8,000 attendees to the capital city of Kerala. The four-day event will feature a robust lineup of activities, including:
Knowledge Centres: Panels, workshops, and discussions led by global industry leaders.
Experiential Zones: Interactive areas showcasing cutting-edge technologies in animation, gaming, and XR.
Film Screenings: A curated selection of international and Indian animated films.
Networking Opportunities: A platform for students, professionals, and policymakers to connect and collaborate.
The festival will also feature exclusive initiatives like the International MIFA Campus, offering young talent an opportunity to gain exposure to global standards and trends in animation and immersive media.
“India's AVGC-XR never stops surprising us with its incredible wave of young talent,” said Anne Doshi, Artistic Director of AniMela. “It is a great honour to team up with the Animation Masters Summit and SAIK to offer them opportunities like the International MIFA Campus and the global stage they deserve. We are thrilled to be in Kerala, the land of art and inspiration, where we aim to make AniMela-AMS a true destination festival celebrating the future of our industry.”
Kerala As A Creative Innovation Hub
The AniMela-AMS Festival is set to strengthen Kerala's reputation as a centre for creative industries in India. With its rich cultural heritage, educational infrastructure, and a growing focus on technological innovation, the state offers the perfect backdrop for a festival of this scale.
The involvement of SAIK, a key organizer, will ensure that the event attracts not only industry leaders but also policymakers who can influence the growth trajectory of the AVGC and XR sectors. “This is a strategic effort to position Kerala as a global hub for creative industries,” added Jayakumar.
The AniMela-AMS Festival 2025 promises to deliver an experience that will set the tone for the future of the AVGC and XR industries in India. With international collaborations, a focus on emerging technologies, and an emphasis on fostering young talent, this event is expected to elevate India’s animation and immersive media landscape to new heights.