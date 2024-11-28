ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Kerala to Host International AVGC XR Festival Called AniMela-AMS 2025, Positioning It As A Creative Innovation Hub

The Indian animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and XR (Extended Reality) industry is gearing up for an exciting milestone in 2025. From March 6 to 9, the International AVGC XR Festival will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala in a trailblazing partnership between the AniMela festival, the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) and the globally renowned Annecy International Film Festival from France.

This collaboration is a first for the country, merging two powerhouse events: AniMela, organized annually by the Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF), and the Animation Masters Summit, an initiative by Toonz Media Group that has been a stalwart in the animation industry since 1999. Together, these platforms will offer an enhanced experience to creative professionals and students packed with innovation, insights, and networking opportunities.

Global Platform

The partnership with Annecy International Film Festival (one of the world's most esteemed animation festivals) marks a pivotal moment for the Indian animation and AVGC industries. Annecy’s involvement will draw internationally celebrated talents to the event.

“This collaboration with AniMela, Animation Masters Summit, and Annecy represents a momentous step forward for the AVGC and XR sectors in India,” said P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group and President of the Society of AVGC-XR Institutions in Kerala (SAIK). “By joining forces, we aim to highlight the latest developments in animation and immersive media while creating a space for professionals and students to engage with world-class content and technologies. The involvement of Annecy further strengthens the festival’s position as a global platform for creativity and collaboration.”

Mickael Marin, Festival Director at Annecy, added: “Annecy is proud to support the second edition of this ambitious festival, marking a new chapter with its move to Thiruvananthapuram. This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting the global animation community with Indian talent and the animation film industry.”

What To Expect

The AniMela-AMS Festival 2025 is expected to draw over 8,000 attendees to the capital city of Kerala. The four-day event will feature a robust lineup of activities, including:

Knowledge Centres: Panels, workshops, and discussions led by global industry leaders.