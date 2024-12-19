ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Keerthy Suresh Just Raised The Bar For Bridal Fashion At Her Goa Wedding

Actress Keerthy Suresh’s wedding to Dubai-based entrepreneur Antony Thattil was everything dreams are made of: Goa’s sun-kissed beaches, photogenic ceremonies and bridal fashion that left everyone swooning. From a breathtaking Zuhair Murad gown for her Christian wedding to a stunning traditional ensemble for the Hindu rituals, this bride proved you can marry tradition and modernity in style.

Dreamy Gown

The National Award-winning actress' Christian ceremony was a scene straight out of a fairytale, and her gown stole the show. Designed by none other than Zuhair Murad, the white halter-neck lace gown was the epitome of elegance.

Zuhair Murad is a Lebanese designer whose dresses turn Hollywood red carpets and wedding aisles into personal catwalks. His gowns are known for intricate lacework, jaw-dropping silhouettes, and just the right amount of sparkle to blind anyone who underestimated you. Honestly, if you’re in a Zuhair Murad, it doesn’t matter if you’re at your wedding or just picking up bread at the supermarket, you’ve already won.

The intricate lacework and flowing silhouette on Keerthy's gown looked elegant, while the sheer back added just the right amount of drama. The cathedral-length veil trailed behind her like a literal cloud of bridal perfection. Only her pet dog Nyke managed to steal some of the spotlight away from the gorgeous bride.