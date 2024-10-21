ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Kedarnath? These 10 Tips Will Make Your Experience Memorable

Every Shiva devotee dreams of visiting the Kedarnath Temple at least once in their lifetime. As one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus, Kedarnath Temple is located in the state of Uttarakhand, India. Each year, millions of devotees from across the country journey to this sacred site to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Due to its high-altitude location, the temple is only accessible from April to November, as the region experiences heavy snowfall during the winter months, prompting the closure of the temple during that time.

This year, the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 10. Although the temple had to close briefly in the middle of the season due to heavy rains, it reopened in August. If you're planning to visit Kedarnath Dham, it's crucial to consider several factors to ensure a smooth and fulfilling pilgrimage experience. Let’s go over some important tips for your journey:

Avoid the Winter and Rainy Seasons:

It's best to avoid visiting Kedarnath during the winter and monsoon seasons, as the region is prone to flooding and landslides during heavy rains. The ideal time to plan your trip is between late spring and early autumn.

Pack Warm Clothing: Regardless of when you visit, always carry winter clothes. The weather in the mountains can change rapidly, with rain and cold temperatures being common. Make sure to pack gloves, jackets, socks, hats, umbrellas, and raincoats. Sturdy, comfortable shoes are also essential for the trek.

Accommodation and Transportation: Pilgrims can reach Kedarnath Dham from Gaurikund. After the temple visit, it's advisable to rest overnight in Gaurikund before beginning the return journey the following morning. If you plan to make a same-day return, keep in mind that securing transportation from Gaurikund to Sonprayag can be difficult in the evening or at night, and accommodation options in Gaurikund are limited. Booking in advance is recommended.

Children and Elderly: Children under the age of 12 should not be brought to the Kedarnath Yatra due to low oxygen levels, which can affect their health. Similarly, if you're travelling with people over 60 years of age, take extra care regarding their health, particularly during the climb. Those with respiratory conditions should avoid the trip altogether.