ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Asia’s Biggest Storytelling Festival Returns: Kathakar 2025 Brings Stories From Mohit Chauhan, Imtiaz Ali And Lucky Ali

Get ready for Asia’s biggest storytelling festival as Kathakar International Storytelling Festival 2025 returns to Delhi for its 18th edition. Set against the stunning backdrop of Sunder Nursery Heritage Park from January 31 to February 2, 2025, the three-day cultural extravaganza will bring together legendary storytellers, celebrated musicians, and Bollywood filmmakers.

This year, audiences will be treated to performances from master storytellers across five countries, musical performances, and exclusive conversations with Bollywood artists.

Mohit Chauhan, who is the chief patron of the festival and also the Cultural Ambassador of Mongolia in India, said, “It's always a great feeling to be in Delhi and Kathakar is close to my heart as it brings the good old traditional storytelling forms to masses and provides the opportunity to learn about different culture, rich value and traditions. During the festival, we will not just tell stories but also talk about the importance of storytelling in everyday life, cinema and music, these sessions would be with likes of Imtiaz Ali, Lucky Ali, Anurag Basu. While I'll be discussing the musical journey of 25 years, as well as unveiling the latest song here at Kathakar. We'll hear stories passed down to us by generations, literature, mythological scriptures and folklore.”

Mohit Chauhan is the chief patron of Kathakar Storytelling Festival 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Storytellers from 5 Countries