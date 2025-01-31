Asia’s Biggest Storytelling Festival Returns: Kathakar 2025 Brings Stories From Mohit Chauhan, Imtiaz Ali And Lucky Ali

Get ready for Asia’s biggest storytelling festival as Kathakar International Storytelling Festival 2025 returns to Delhi for its 18th edition. Set against the stunning backdrop of Sunder Nursery Heritage Park from January 31 to February 2, 2025, the three-day cultural extravaganza will bring together legendary storytellers, celebrated musicians, and Bollywood filmmakers.
This year, audiences will be treated to performances from master storytellers across five countries, musical performances, and exclusive conversations with Bollywood artists.
Mohit Chauhan, who is the chief patron of the festival and also the Cultural Ambassador of Mongolia in India, said, “It's always a great feeling to be in Delhi and Kathakar is close to my heart as it brings the good old traditional storytelling forms to masses and provides the opportunity to learn about different culture, rich value and traditions. During the festival, we will not just tell stories but also talk about the importance of storytelling in everyday life, cinema and music, these sessions would be with likes of Imtiaz Ali, Lucky Ali, Anurag Basu. While I'll be discussing the musical journey of 25 years, as well as unveiling the latest song here at Kathakar. We'll hear stories passed down to us by generations, literature, mythological scriptures and folklore.”
Storytellers from 5 Countries
- Usifu Jalloh (Sierra Leone) – Interactive African storytelling at its finest.
- Polina Tserkassova (Estonia) – Blending folk tales with contemporary themes.
- Na'ama Tel Tsur (Israel) – Showcasing Middle Eastern oral traditions.
- Michal Malinowski (Poland) – A master of folklore and immersive storytelling.
- Bharat Lal & Shaguna Gahilote (India) – Keeping India’s storytelling heritage alive.
Conversations With Stars
- Mohit Chauhan & Imtiaz Ali – The storyteller and filmmaker discuss the impact of music in cinema.
- Mohit Chauhan & Anurag Basu – A deep dive into storytelling in films.
- Lucky Ali & Mohit Chauhan – For the first time ever, these two musical legends share the same stage to discuss their 25-year journey from Indi-pop to Bollywood.
Live Music
- Kutle Khan – The Manganiyar maestro from Rajasthan on Day 1
- Bhupinder Babbal – An artist redefining folk and contemporary music on Day 2.
- Niyazi Brothers – Sufi music to bring the festival to a grand close on Day 3.
- Taba Chake – The indie sensation from Arunachal Pradesh, making waves with his Bollywood debut on Day 3.
A Retrospective On Sajid Ali
Film Screenings: Laila Majnu & Chamkila – Celebrating cinematic storytelling.
Exclusive Q&A with filmmaker Sajid Ali – A deep dive into the making of these cult classics.
Said Prarthana Gahilote, Festival Director, “As we celebrate 15 glorious years of Kathakar we take a tour of the festival to four cities: Delhi, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Himachal Pradesh. After 14 years and 17 editions, the festival has become synonyms with the celebration of Indian and international storytelling in India and rest of the world. Every city will get to meet artists from different countries, hear different stories, listen to varied musical acts and meet celebrities who are known names in their field of art.”
Details Of Kathakar International Storytelling Festival 2025
Dates: January 31 - February 2, 2025
Time: 5 pm – 10 pm
Venue: Sunder Nursery Heritage Park, Nizamuddin, Delhi
