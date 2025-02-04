Kathak Will Meet Flamenco Onstage As Spectrum Dance Festival 2025 Returns To Mumbai, Also Features Luxembourg’s As We Are

NCPA Mumbai is bringing back the Spectrum Dance Festival, a three-day event showcasing dance styles from India and beyond. This year’s festival is set for February 7, 16, and 28. It will feature a mix of traditional and contemporary performances, blending classical Indian dance with modern global expressions.
The festival opens with Bharatanatyam soloist Vaibhav Arekar, who will present Naama Mhane..., a performance inspired by the spiritual poetry of Sant Namdev. Also performing on the first evening is the Tanusree Shankar Dance Company, whose production NRITYAVYVIDHYAM combines Indian roots with modern storytelling. Arekar and Mohapatra's performances are supported by Voltas under its CSR initiative as part of NCPA Nrityagurukul.
Taking an experimental turn, Luxembourg’s As We Are (AWA) company will perform Shoot the Cameraman, a new production that challenges the relationship between performers and the camera. The grand finale will showcase two exciting collaborations: Odissi exponent Sujata Mohapatra will bring her graceful, transformative artistry, followed by a fusion of Kathak and Flamenco, featuring Kathak danseuse Aditi Bhagwat and Flamenco expert Bettina Castaño, who have created a new movement style blending both traditions.
“Spectrum 2025 is about honouring the past while embracing new ideas in dance,” says Dr. Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance Programming at NCPA. “Whether it’s Bharatanatyam retelling spiritual poetry, a camera becoming part of a dance performance, or the rhythmic fusion of Kathak and Flamenco, this festival shows how dance continues to evolve and inspire.”
Festival Details
When: February 7, 16 and 28, 2025
Where: Tata Theatre and Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai
Tickets: Starting at ₹270 for members and ₹300 for the public, with different pricing for each venue.
