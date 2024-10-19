Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024: Fasting Details And Moon-Rise Time

Karwa Chauth Vrat is observed on Chaturthi (fourth day) of Krishna Paksha of Kartik (8th lunar month). This year, the date falls on Sunday, October 20. Married women pray for the happiness, success and longevity of their husbands. Karwa Chauth also marks Sankashti Chaturthi, a fast dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Karwa Chauth rituals may vary from region to region, but the essence of the festival is the same - a celebration of love, devotion and the holy bond of marriage.

Karwa Chauth, an important festival for married Hindu women, is mostly celebrated in northern India. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi, where Karwa or Karak means the earthen pot through which water is offered, called Arghya, to the moon. This festival is a celebration of marriage, in which wives observe a nirjala vrat.

The fast begins at sunrise and continues until the moon is visible in the evening. According to religious experts, "The fast of Karwa Chauth is a strict one. After sunrise, one has to fast till the moon is visible at night. During this time, the fasting person does not eat anything, let alone drink a drop of water." Karwa Chauth fasting is on Sunday, 20 October 2024.

Karwa Chauth fasting time according to Drik Panchang

Karwa Chauth Pujan Shubh Muhurat - 5:17 pm to 6:33 pm

Karwa Chauth time - 5:17 am to 7:29 pm

Moonrise time on Karwa Chauth fast - 7:29 pm

Start and end of Chaturthi Tithi

Chaturthi Tithi start time: 6:46 am on 20 October 2024

Chaturthi Tithi end time: 4:16 am on 21 October 2024

Karwa Chauth: Origin and significance

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, symbolizes the strength of the marital bond. It can be traced back to the story of Mahabharata, when Savitri prayed to Lord Yama, the god of death, for her husband's soul. Another chapter in the epic is about the Pandavas and their wife Draupadi, who sought help from her brother Krishna after Arjuna travelled to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days.

He instructed her to fast strictly for the safety of her husband Shiva, just like Goddess Parvati. Draupadi followed it and Arjuna soon returned home safely. The festival's significance is that fasting signifies a wife's devotion and love for her husband. Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in northern and western India, where the occasion is celebrated with great fervor. In states like Punjab and Haryana, markets are filled with decorative items, traditional clothes and sweets, reflecting the festive spirit.

Rituals and Celebration

Karwa Chauth festival begins with women having sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared by their mother-in-law to help them sustain throughout the fast. Karwa Chauth is more than fasting, it is the festival that deepens the bond and love between couples. In today's time, the festival has seen a lot of changes, where husbands also do fasting in solidarity with their wives, symbolizing mutual love and respect.