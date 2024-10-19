ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Karwa Chauth Special: 7 Must-Have Items In Your Pooja Thali

Karwa Chauth is a deeply significant festival for Hindus in the northern regions of India, where married women observe the 'Nirjala Vrat' (fast without water), listen to the Karwa Chauth story, and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for the long and healthy life of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 20.

As the festival approaches, excitement builds around the rituals, and it’s important to ensure they are followed correctly. A special focus is placed on the Pooja Thali, which holds essential items used during the worship. If this is your first Karwa Chauth, we’ve prepared a list of must-have items for your Pooja Thali.

Before diving into the essential items, it’s crucial to know the auspicious time for performing the pooja. The Karwa Chauth Pujan Shubh Muhurat is from 5:17 pm to 6:33 pm.

Here’s a curated list of items essential for your Karwa Chauth Pooja Thali:

Copper Pot (Lota):

A copper pot is used to offer Arghya (water offering) to the moon. Keep a copper lota in your Pooja Thali, along with a glass of water to break your fast after moonrise.

Earthen Pot (Karwa):

The Karwa is the central item for the Pooja. Filled with water, it’s used during the moon-sighting ritual and symbolizes prosperity.

Flowers and Garlands:

Fresh flowers are offered to the Moon God and Maa Karwa as a sign of purity and devotion. They are also used to decorate the Pooja area.