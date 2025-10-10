Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Vidhi And Moonrise Timings For All Major Indian Cities
Published : October 10, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
Karwa Chauth is one of those Indian festivals that turns an ordinary evening into something emotional: a mix of devotion, love, patience, and a little bit of drama. Every year, married women keep a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their partner’s long life and happiness. And somehow, despite being centuries old, the ritual feels just as relevant in today’s hyper-busy, tech-heavy world because it’s all about pausing and saying, “You matter to me.”
This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today on Friday, October 10, 2025. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will be from 5:57 pm to 7:11 pm, and the fasting time in capital city Delhi will last from 6:19 am to 8:13 pm, ending when the moon finally makes its grand appearance. The day will be marked by sargi in the morning, fasting through the day, the evening puja, and finally, the much-awaited moon-sighting ceremony: the moment every couple looks forward to.
City-Wise Moonrise Timings For Karwa Chauth 2025
If you’ve ever been part of a Karwa Chauth celebration, you know that moonrise is no small affair. WhatsApp groups buzz with “Has the moon come out in Delhi?” and “It’s visible in Hyderabad!” messages. To make it easier this year, here are the city-wise moonrise timings for Karwa Chauth 2025:
|City
|Moonrise Time
|Kolkata
|7:41 PM (Earliest)
|Patna
|7:48 PM
|Lucknow
|8:02 PM
|Dehradun
|8:04 PM
|Shimla
|8:06 PM
|Chandigarh
|8:08 PM
|Delhi/Noida
|8:13 PM
|Gurugram
|8:14 PM
|Jaipur
|8:22 PM
|Hyderabad
|8:36 PM
|Chennai
|8:38 PM
|Ahmedabad
|8:47 PM
|Bengaluru
|8:48 PM
|Pune
|8:52 PM
|Mumbai
|8:55 PM
So, if you’re in Kolkata, congratulations — you’ll be breaking your fast early. If you’re in Mumbai, well, maybe stock up on patience.
Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi
The Karwa Chauth Puja is the emotional and spiritual centrepiece of the day. To perform it right, here’s what you’ll need:
- A Karwa (earthen pot) filled with water, representing peace and abundance
- A channi (sieve) for viewing the moon and your husband
- A diya (lamp) and thali decorated with sindoor, rice, flowers, sweets, and fruits
- Roli, chawal, and raksha sutra (red thread) for offering during the puja
- An image or idol of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva
Women usually gather in groups or family circles after sunset to perform the Karwa Chauth Katha — the storytelling ritual that recounts tales of love and devotion. During the puja, women rotate their thalis in a circular motion, light diyas, and pray for their husband’s health and happiness.
How The Puja Unfolds
Once the puja muhurt (5:57 pm – 7:11 pm) begins, women sit together dressed in bright saris, intricate mehendi, and the traditional solah shringar. The diya flickers as they chant prayers and listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha, usually narrated by an elder or priestess. Afterward, everyone waits for the moon. When it finally rises, the ritual of chandra darshan begins. The woman views the moon through a sieve, offers water, and then looks at her husband’s face through the same sieve. He then gives her the first sip of water and a sweet — marking the end of the fast.
In modern India, where relationships are constantly evolving, Karwa Chauth has managed to stay relevant by changing with the times. Some couples fast for each other. Some use it as a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with their family.
