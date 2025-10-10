ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Vidhi And Moonrise Timings For All Major Indian Cities

Karwa Chauth is one of those Indian festivals that turns an ordinary evening into something emotional: a mix of devotion, love, patience, and a little bit of drama. Every year, married women keep a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their partner’s long life and happiness. And somehow, despite being centuries old, the ritual feels just as relevant in today’s hyper-busy, tech-heavy world because it’s all about pausing and saying, “You matter to me.”

This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today on Friday, October 10, 2025. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will be from 5:57 pm to 7:11 pm, and the fasting time in capital city Delhi will last from 6:19 am to 8:13 pm, ending when the moon finally makes its grand appearance. The day will be marked by sargi in the morning, fasting through the day, the evening puja, and finally, the much-awaited moon-sighting ceremony: the moment every couple looks forward to.

City-Wise Moonrise Timings For Karwa Chauth 2025

If you’ve ever been part of a Karwa Chauth celebration, you know that moonrise is no small affair. WhatsApp groups buzz with “Has the moon come out in Delhi?” and “It’s visible in Hyderabad!” messages. To make it easier this year, here are the city-wise moonrise timings for Karwa Chauth 2025:

City Moonrise Time Kolkata 7:41 PM (Earliest) Patna 7:48 PM Lucknow 8:02 PM Dehradun 8:04 PM Shimla 8:06 PM Chandigarh 8:08 PM Delhi/Noida 8:13 PM Gurugram 8:14 PM Jaipur 8:22 PM Hyderabad 8:36 PM Chennai 8:38 PM Ahmedabad 8:47 PM Bengaluru 8:48 PM Pune 8:52 PM Mumbai 8:55 PM

So, if you’re in Kolkata, congratulations — you’ll be breaking your fast early. If you’re in Mumbai, well, maybe stock up on patience.