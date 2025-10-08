When Is Karwa Chauth? Learn The Exact Date, Moon-Rise Time, Fasting Details, And Astrological Significance
Venus, the planet of love, beauty and relationships, is transiting from Leo into Virgo just before Karwa Chauth this year.
Karwa Chauth is one of those festivals that turns regular life upside down, in the best way possible. The day is about discipline, love, devotion, and sometimes a bit of endurance. Every year, married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrata (no food, no water) from sunrise until they see the moon. It’s a ritual of faith, of symbolism, of wanting to do something extraordinary for someone you love.
In 2025, Karwa Chauth carries all that tradition and more, with exact timings, rituals, and astrological angles.
When Is Karwa Chauth 2025?
- Karwa Chauth will be observed on Friday, October 10, 2025.
- The lunar Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day of the moon’s phase) begins the night before, on October 9 at 10:54 pm.
- Fasting Window (Upavasa Time): From about 6:19 am to 8:13 pm.
- Puja Muhurat (Auspicious Ritual Time): 5:57 pm to 7:11 pm.
- Moonrise (Chandrodaya) Time: Around 8:13 pm.
For the fast to be valid, the moon must be sighted within or after these hours, and then the fast is broken. Timing matters down to the minute, because in such rituals details are devotion. The ritual timings (5:57 pm to 7:11 pm) are when prayers are most auspicious. These hours align with the evening twilight and balance between Sun and Moon’s energies.
Because the astronomical alignment has to be right. The lunar day (tithi) must span the evening hours so that the moonrise can be sighted after the fast. If Chaturthi ends early, the moonrise might fall outside acceptable time, invalidating the fast. This year, the Chaturthi tithi lasts until about 7:38 pm, giving a window for moonrise at 8:13 pm.
Karwa Chauth Rituals And Flow Of The Vrat
- Sargi: Before sunrise, women receive sargi (a pre-fast meal), usually from their mother-in-law or elders, to sustain them through the day.
- Morning Preparations: After ritual bathing, women dress in traditional attire, don jewellery, apply mehendi, prepare the puja thali with all items needed for that evening.
- Daytime Vrat: The fast is strict—no food, no water. Women also try to keep calm, avoid conflicts, maintain purity of thought and action.
- Evening Puja: As the sun dips, women perform puja. They invoke Karwa Mata and also offer prayers to Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya in some traditions.
- Moonrise & Arghya: At moonrise (≈ 8:13 pm), women view the moon (often through a sieve), offer arghya (water offering) to it, then look at their husband’s face and let him feed the first sip of water or a morsel of food, thereby breaking the fast.
- Feasting: After the fast is broken, a light but satvik meal follows, and the day ends in celebration, often with family gatherings, blessings, and joy.
Symbolic Meaning Of The Festival
Karwa Chauth is a story woven with devotion. One popular legend is of Veeravati, a woman with seven brothers who kept the fast for her husband. When they tricked her into thinking the moon had risen, she broke the fast prematurely, leading to terrible consequences. Overcome by grief, she completed the fast properly the next day, and her husband was revived.
Symbolically, Karwa Chauth reflects sacrifice, love, and the interdependence within a marriage. The karwa (earthen pot) used in rituals symbolizes sustenance and the feminine principle. The fast emphasizes the power of longing, and the moonrise ritual connects human devotion to the celestial.
Astrological Significance In 2025
This year, there’s an interesting twist: Venus (the planet of love, beauty, relationships) is transiting from Leo into Virgo just before Karwa Chauth. In astrology, Venus is seen as the planet governing romantic harmony, affection, partnership. Its transit could bring subtle shifts in relationship dynamics. For some zodiac signs, this transit may strengthen emotional bonds; for others, it might bring tensions to resolve.
The conjunction, interplay, and house placements of Venus, the Sun, and the Moon on this day could layer deeper meanings into the fast: not just longing for one’s husband to live long, but also for relationships to deepen, for love to be more conscious. For those who believe in astrological influence, 2025 Karwa Chauth feels rich with potential.
Tips And Precautions For Karwa Chauth
Check local timings: The times given (6:19 am start, 8:13 pm moonrise) are generally for Delhi/New Delhi; local cities may vary by a few minutes.
- Eat a nutritious sargi: Protein, complex carbs, hydration before sunrise matters.
- Avoid strenuous tasks: The fast is demanding. Rest well.
- Positive mindset: Maintain calm, avoid negative words or fights.
- Be ready with moon-sighting arrangements: Binoculars, clear sky, sieve, etc.
- Health first: If you have medical conditions, consult a doctor. The fast is rigorous.
