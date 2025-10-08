ETV Bharat / lifestyle

When Is Karwa Chauth? Learn The Exact Date, Moon-Rise Time, Fasting Details, And Astrological Significance

Karwa Chauth is one of those festivals that turns regular life upside down, in the best way possible. The day is about discipline, love, devotion, and sometimes a bit of endurance. Every year, married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrata (no food, no water) from sunrise until they see the moon. It’s a ritual of faith, of symbolism, of wanting to do something extraordinary for someone you love.

In 2025, Karwa Chauth carries all that tradition and more, with exact timings, rituals, and astrological angles.

When Is Karwa Chauth 2025?

Karwa Chauth will be observed on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The lunar Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day of the moon’s phase) begins the night before, on October 9 at 10:54 pm.

Fasting Window (Upavasa Time): From about 6:19 am to 8:13 pm.

Puja Muhurat (Auspicious Ritual Time): 5:57 pm to 7:11 pm.

Moonrise (Chandrodaya) Time: Around 8:13 pm.

For the fast to be valid, the moon must be sighted within or after these hours, and then the fast is broken. Timing matters down to the minute, because in such rituals details are devotion. The ritual timings (5:57 pm to 7:11 pm) are when prayers are most auspicious. These hours align with the evening twilight and balance between Sun and Moon’s energies.

Because the astronomical alignment has to be right. The lunar day (tithi) must span the evening hours so that the moonrise can be sighted after the fast. If Chaturthi ends early, the moonrise might fall outside acceptable time, invalidating the fast. This year, the Chaturthi tithi lasts until about 7:38 pm, giving a window for moonrise at 8:13 pm.