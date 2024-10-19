ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024 Thali: Essential Foods For Nourishing Fast

Karwa Chauth is coming and it is that time of the year when married women observe a full-day fast for the long life of their husbands. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Well, if you are also fasting on this auspicious occasion, here are eight delicious dishes that can be included in the traditional Karwa Chauth Sargi. Read about the food items that can be included in the Sargi and Thali through this news...

What is Sargi after all?

On Karwa Chauth, married women observe a Nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise. It is believed that fasting on this day brings marital happiness. It is especially done for the well-being and long life of the husband. Interestingly, Sargi is a traditional thali prepared by mothers-in-law as a blessing for the fasting women. This thali contains a mix of gifts, clothes and traditional sweet and savoury dishes. Well, here are some traditional dishes that are an essential part of the Sargi thali.

Why is it so important?

Sargi usually consists of a variety of foods that provide the energy and nutrition women need to stay energetic throughout the day. To keep yourself energized during Karwa Chauth, you should include the following items in your sargi thali. Here are some essential healthy traditional Karwa Chauth sargi thali recipes...

Fruits, nuts and seeds:

Traditionally, fruits form a major part of the sargi thali. Fruits like pomegranates, apples and bananas are very important for the sargi thali. It is believed that the natural sugars and essential vitamins present in fruits help maintain energy levels. On the other hand, nuts can also be eaten during sargi as they are high in fibre, protein and good fats that help provide a steady supply of energy and also help reduce hunger.

Coconut water: