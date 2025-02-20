Karnataka Youth Takes Father On A 3,000-KM Bike Ride To Reach Maha Kumbh

Udupi: A youth from Shirva in Katapady, Kapu taluk in the Udupi district of Karnataka took his father to Prayagraj on his bike for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

On February 6, the son, Prajwal Shenoy (25) and the father, Rajendra Shenoy (52), left Shirva at dawn and rode 3,000 km via Yellapur, Hubli, Vijayapura, Solapur, Latur, Nanded, Nagpur and Jabalpur to reach Prayagraj. They took a holy dip on February 10 and returned to Shirva on February 13, creating a record. During the journey, they would set up tents at fuel stations along the way to spend the night and resume the journey in the morning.

"Before we reached Prayagraj, there was a traffic jam for about 250-300 km. However, the bike was allowed to proceed. There was no rush even at the bathing area. Precautionary measures were taken by installing barricades. Even on the way, people would stop and talk to us when they saw our bike. On our way to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, a person from Kundapur who was travelling in a car saw us and gave us his expensive sunglasses, sweets, cold drinks and fruits and nuts. Again, the police were very cooperative," Sehnoy said.

In June 2024, the father-son duo travelled about 2,100 km on bike for 10 days on a rugged road through the states of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Kargil and Manali to reach Khardung La, the second highest point in the world (17,982 feet above sea level) and hoisted the Kannada flag.

"I feel proud to travel on a two-wheeler with my son to Maha Kumbh, held once in 144 years, for four days at a cost of just Rs 20,000. A person from Kundapur who witnessed this journey gifted us a new helmet," the father said.

"My husband and son are not used to taking buses, and neither we have a car. They come and go on bikes. That's what makes me happy. I sent them with the money I saved from the business. I am very happy that my son and husband went to Maha Kumbh. What more could I want?" Prajwal's mother Rajani said.