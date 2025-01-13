ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Karnataka Milk Federation Partners With Chai Point, To Serve 1 CR Cups Of Tea At Maha Kumbh Mela

Bengaluru: Karnataka Milk Federation, which markets its dairy products under the Nandini brand, on Monday said that it has partnered with the tea café chain, Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

As part of this collaboration, Chai Point has established 10 stores within the Maha Kumbh Mela premises, and these stores are poised to serve over 1 crore cups of tea during the event, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of tea cups sold at a single event, KMF said, in a release.

Every cup of tea brewed at the Maha Kumbh Mela will feature "rich and high-quality" milk from Nandini, ensuring a delightful experience for tea enthusiasts, the release added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place from January 13 to February 26 and is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe.