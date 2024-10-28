Beyond Sarees And Lehengas, Kaftans Are The New Fashion Statement This Diwali

As the vibrant festival of Diwali approaches, it’s time to elevate festive wardrobes beyond the traditional lehengas and sarees. This year, why not embrace the elegance and versatility of kaftans? These stunning garments are redefining festive fashion, offering a fresh twist that combines comfort with style. With their flowing silhouettes and intricate designs, kaftans is a versatile outfit to express individuality during celebrations.

From elegant embroidered pieces to chic draped styles, kaftans come in various options that cater to different Diwali occasions. Whether attending a family gathering, hosting a festive dinner, or participating in a community celebration, Kaftan is a new traditional wear. Prakruti Gupta Rao, Co-founder of The Kaftan Company breaks down the style for ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team.

Hand embroidered grey silk kaftan dress

Grey Kafatan with Navy blue border (ETV Bharat)

A hand crafted dress can never go wrong at any occasion. A grey kaftan in silk will make you look stunning. Try and pick up a piece with soft grey hue outlined with midnight blue that drapes elegantly. Look for a delicate embroidery, intricately adorned with golden zari threads and beads to add a radiant shimmer, making it perfect for a festive evening or an intimate soiree at a friend's place. To style this piece, pair it with strappy metallic sandals and statement earrings for a chic daytime look. Elevate the ensemble with sleek heeled mules and a bold clutch for an evening affair. Layer delicate gold bracelets to complement the zari details.

Peach hand embroidered maxi kaftan

Peach hand embroidered Kaftan (ETV Bharat)

Peach color can never disappoint. This Diwali experiment with lighter shades of kaftan high on mirror hand embroidery on a flowing georgette to make it a stunning outfit. Celebrating versatility, peach kaftan is perfect for an evening cards party. The soft peach hue exudes feminine grace, while the intricate mirror hand embroidery adds sparkle throughout. You can also add a nice matching hand-embroidered belt cinching the waist. To style this gorgeous kaftan, pair it with strappy nude heels and simple gold hoop earrings for a chic look. A sleek clutch that complements the embroidery will complete the ensemble.

Viridescent swag draped kaftan

Deep Blue Saree Kaftan (ETV Bharat)

For those looking for the perfect option for traditional meets contemporary style, go for a crepe piece that comes in a saree style and an effortless comfort of a kaftan. Choose from the shades of blue, especially deep blue color which exudes royalty that enhances the richness of the design, ensuring you stand out at every gathering. Look for some intricately embroidered motifs to add an artistic flair, captivating attention without overwhelming the look. If your dress has a choker neck that can be tied-up at the back, it will surely lend a sophisticated touch. Opt for large metallic earrings that accentuate the royal tones of the kaftan. A bold bangle or two can complete the ensemble, enhancing the overall elegance. This kaftan is perfect for the main Diwali festive celebration and ensures you feel as regal as you look.

Sea green embellished draped kaftan

Sea Green Embellised Kaftan (ETV Bharat)

A bold and gorgeous piece in this natural color is for a modern diva. Choose a flattering V-neckline in luxurious crepe fabric which will create a beautiful drape. The rich sea green color is both striking and sophisticated. Ensure, you pick a piece with intricate hand embroidery and some delicate motifs in mix and match color. To style this exquisite kaftan, opt for statement earrings. Consider layering delicate bracelets for added elegance. This is the perfect look for a host of a Diwali party!

Lilac hand embroidered kaftan kurta with pants

Soft Lilac Kaftan (ETV Bharat)

A soft lilac hue embodies a light, easygoing vibe. If you are creating your kaftan by yourself, go with the round-shaped neck adorned with intricate hand-embroidered yoke details, brings a touch of charm. With this kaftan kurta, you will feel both comfortable and beautifully dressed, ready to enjoy any daytime occasion with grace and confidence. Simple block-heeled sandals or elegant flats will keep the look grounded and comfortable. A chic bag in a complementary shade will add practicality without sacrificing style. This outfit is perfect for those festivities where you can keep it simple yet trendy.

As we embrace the spirit of Diwali, it’s clear that kaftans are a game-changer in festive fashion. Offering a perfect blend of comfort, elegance, and versatility, these stunning outfits allow you to celebrate in style without compromising on ease of movement. This Diwali, step away from the conventional and let your personal style shine through with these beautiful kaftans.