Kafka Comes To Life: Hyderabad To Host A Week Of Workshops, Exhibits, and Immersive Storytelling

One hundred and one years after the noted writer and novelist Franz Kafka’s death, his words still haunt our imagination. If you are in Hyderabad, this is your chance to step inside Kafka's strange, timeless world through Kafka@101. A week-long program of performances, workshops, and exhibitions reimagine the Jewish writer for today’s stage and screen.

Presented by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, in collaboration with Kaivalya Plays, Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival, Rangbhoomi, and Saptaparni, the festival is scheduled to run from August 25 to 31. The festival promises to blends literature, theatre, and visual arts in fresh, unexpected ways.

The program will see four main events:

Video as Storyteller (25 Aug, Saptaparni) — A hands-on introduction to using video and projections to transform live storytelling. No technical experience required.

The Actor’s Toolbox (26 Aug, Saptaparni) — A workshop weaving together Viola Spolin’s improvisation techniques and the Indian classical Navrasa method for performers of all backgrounds.

I, JOSEF (26–31 Aug, Rangbhoomi)— An intimate, immersive multimedia reimagining of Kafka’s The Trial, available in English and German, with limited audience slots.

Komplett Kafka (26–31 Aug, Rangbhoomi and 1-14 Sept at Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad) — A free comic-photo exhibition based on Austrian artist Nicolas Mahler’s illustrated biography of Kafka.

Founded in 2012, Kaivalya Plays is a New Delhi-based arts organization known for its original productions, improv theatre, and innovative projects at the intersection of performance and technology. Their works often explore contemporary social themes while experimenting with new forms of audience engagement.