Juna Akhada Expels Mahant For Initiating Minor Girl Before Ceremony

Prayagraj: In a stern action, Kaushal Giri, the mahant of Juna Akhada, has been expelled for seven years for making a 13-year-old minor girl a Sadhvi and accepting her as the donation before the first bathing ritual. The decision was taken on Friday by the top officials of the akhada in the presence of Ramta Panch (a group of seers who arrive in Prayagraj before the Kumbh Mela to make arrangements for other seers) and the minor was returned to her family.

Giri claimed to have received the minor girl as a donation from her family living in Agra, following which she was initiated into the Sadhvihod. There were reports in the media about the performance of Dharmadhwaja in Mahakumbh and the Pindadaana rituals.

Giri said after these rituals were complete, the girl would renounce her worldly life and embrace the life of a saint and her parents had no objection to this.

Following the reports, a meeting was convened in the akhara on Friday in attendance of the saint patron of Juna Akhara, Srimahant Giri, Srimahant Prem Giri, spokesperson Dudheshwarnath Peethadheeshwar Srim Narayan Giri, fair in-charge Mohan Bharti and secretary Mahesh Puri in which it was decided that Giri would be expelled for seven years for making a minor girl a Sadhvi and accepting her as the donation.

Juna Akhada spokesperson Srimant Narayan Giri said the girl was a minor. In such a situation, it was decided to send her back home in Agra. As per the decision of Ramta Panch, her guru, Kaushal Giri, has been expelled from the Akhada for seven years.

It is learnt that the minor came with her father, who runs petha business in Agra, to Prayagraj on Monday and her father gave her to Juna Akhada in marriage. The girl was also inclined to become a Sadvi. After this, Giri, from Gurugram, took her to the camp with chantings of Vedic hymns and rechristened her Gauri.

The mother of the girl, a housewife, said the family has been associated in service of the guru for four years. Giri's narration of Bhagavad in the locality attracted the family to him. The decision to attend Maha Kumbh was influenced by this devotion. The father took the two daughters to Prayagraj on December 26, 2024, where they were engaged in camp services under the guidance of Giri. During their stay, the girl expressed her desire to become a Sadhvi and the father took her to the camp in Sector 20 through Giri.

The manager of the school in Agra, where the girl studies in Class 9, said she is talented and poses the art of attracting everyone with her words. She is religious as she used to come to school barefoot during Navratri. Her decision to become a Sadhvi is appropriate and welcome. It is a matter of good fortune for us too.

As per the Sanatan Dharma tradition, a prospective Sadhvi is offered braid, saffron clothes, Rudraksha, Bhabhut and a sacred thread by five gurus. She is also acknowledged with the life of a hermit, food habits and other penances to be adhered to. Sadhvis must have strict control over five senses — lust, anger, greed, illusion, pride and envy. On the day of initiation, which is the fourth bathing festival, they have to observe a daylong fast and take 108 dips with the chants of Om Namah Shivaya followed by a havan.