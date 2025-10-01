ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Richa Arya’s Art Feels Like Sitting In A Courtyard Full Of Conversations

If you’ve ever tried sewing a button onto an old pair of jeans and found yourself giving up halfway through, you’ll appreciate what Richa Arya is attempting to do with entire histories. Except that instead of jeans, she works with scrap metal and textiles. Instead of buttons, she stitches with threads of memory, migration, and women’s work. Her practice doesn’t so much blur the line between “domestic craft” and “fine art” as gleefully tear it apart and re-stitch it into something new.

On October 2 at Jodhpur Arts Week, Arya is presenting 'Bound by Thread, United by Hands', a collaborative installation with the women artisans of the Sang Welfare Society. It’s an entire aangan (courtyard) reborn in contemporary form. There are portraits of women who helped make it, Sindhi mukka embroidery stitched directly onto metal surfaces, and even a Tulsi plant. It’s equal parts communal memory and industrial grit, an artwork that feels stitched together not only by hands but by histories.

Arya (represented by Exhibit 320 in Delhi) grew up in Samalkha, Haryana: a place more likely associated with industrial workshops than art galleries. Maybe that’s why her work feels so alive: she doesn’t shy away from the scrap heaps, oil cans, or discarded bits of urban life. Instead, she transforms them, bending metal into forms that carry the weight of women’s invisible labour. You see a rusted surface, she sees a story waiting to be stitched.

Her journey has been stitched together too: a BFA at Kurukshetra University, an MFA at Delhi College of Art, residencies at KHOJ and Serendipity, solo shows at Triveni and the Serendipity Arts Festival, and recognition through the Imaginarium Emami Art Award among other accolades. Each step has been less about climbing ladders and more about weaving networks between craft and art, women and industry, memory and survival.

Also read: Head To Jodhpur This October As The Blue City Gets Its Own Arts Week, Find Out The Venues, Artists And Top Events

What stands out when she speaks is how little she centres herself in her work. In our conversation, she constantly returns to the women she collaborates with: their techniques, their laughter, their shared time. Her upcoming walkthrough on October 2nd at Daspan House will be less “let me explain my art” and more “let’s talk about your community.”

1. You’ll be doing a walkthrough on Day 2 of Jodhpur Arts Week. What conversations are you hoping to spark with audiences in that setting?

On the second day, during the walkthrough, I want to open conversations about the female communities here in Jodhpur: their labour, their craft, and their role in sustaining everyday life. My residency has allowed me to meet different groups, from the Sindhi women artisans I collaborated with to the Cale Bali community and even the Jadu makers. Each encounter has shown me how strongly Jodhpur is held together by the invisible yet essential contributions of these workers. Through my practice, I want to highlight their voices, connect my own journey with theirs.

2. This project was created in collaboration with women artisans from the Sang Welfare Society. What was that process of exchange and making like?

The process with the women artisans of Sang Welfare Society was very special because it was not just about producing a work, but about sharing time and techniques together.

This time, I worked closely with them through the muka embroidery technique, learning how two threads move together in one form. While working, the women also built relationships with each other... exchanging stories, laughter, and memories. For me, it was important to highlight this technique in my own practice, so that it does not remain hidden within domestic spaces but finds a place in the language of contemporary art.

The process became both technical and emotional, and in the end, it felt like we were not only making an artwork but also creating a collective memory.

3. The figurative portraits in the installation embed the voices of the artisans themselves. How did you navigate between your role as an artist and theirs as co-creators?