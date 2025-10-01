Richa Arya’s Art Feels Like Sitting In A Courtyard Full Of Conversations
Sculptor Richa Arya talked to ETV Bharat about her collaborative installation with Sindhi women artisans at Jodhpur Arts Week 2025.
If you’ve ever tried sewing a button onto an old pair of jeans and found yourself giving up halfway through, you’ll appreciate what Richa Arya is attempting to do with entire histories. Except that instead of jeans, she works with scrap metal and textiles. Instead of buttons, she stitches with threads of memory, migration, and women’s work. Her practice doesn’t so much blur the line between “domestic craft” and “fine art” as gleefully tear it apart and re-stitch it into something new.
On October 2 at Jodhpur Arts Week, Arya is presenting 'Bound by Thread, United by Hands', a collaborative installation with the women artisans of the Sang Welfare Society. It’s an entire aangan (courtyard) reborn in contemporary form. There are portraits of women who helped make it, Sindhi mukka embroidery stitched directly onto metal surfaces, and even a Tulsi plant. It’s equal parts communal memory and industrial grit, an artwork that feels stitched together not only by hands but by histories.
Arya (represented by Exhibit 320 in Delhi) grew up in Samalkha, Haryana: a place more likely associated with industrial workshops than art galleries. Maybe that’s why her work feels so alive: she doesn’t shy away from the scrap heaps, oil cans, or discarded bits of urban life. Instead, she transforms them, bending metal into forms that carry the weight of women’s invisible labour. You see a rusted surface, she sees a story waiting to be stitched.
Her journey has been stitched together too: a BFA at Kurukshetra University, an MFA at Delhi College of Art, residencies at KHOJ and Serendipity, solo shows at Triveni and the Serendipity Arts Festival, and recognition through the Imaginarium Emami Art Award among other accolades. Each step has been less about climbing ladders and more about weaving networks between craft and art, women and industry, memory and survival.
What stands out when she speaks is how little she centres herself in her work. In our conversation, she constantly returns to the women she collaborates with: their techniques, their laughter, their shared time. Her upcoming walkthrough on October 2nd at Daspan House will be less “let me explain my art” and more “let’s talk about your community.”
1. You’ll be doing a walkthrough on Day 2 of Jodhpur Arts Week. What conversations are you hoping to spark with audiences in that setting?
On the second day, during the walkthrough, I want to open conversations about the female communities here in Jodhpur: their labour, their craft, and their role in sustaining everyday life. My residency has allowed me to meet different groups, from the Sindhi women artisans I collaborated with to the Cale Bali community and even the Jadu makers. Each encounter has shown me how strongly Jodhpur is held together by the invisible yet essential contributions of these workers. Through my practice, I want to highlight their voices, connect my own journey with theirs.
2. This project was created in collaboration with women artisans from the Sang Welfare Society. What was that process of exchange and making like?
The process with the women artisans of Sang Welfare Society was very special because it was not just about producing a work, but about sharing time and techniques together.
This time, I worked closely with them through the muka embroidery technique, learning how two threads move together in one form. While working, the women also built relationships with each other... exchanging stories, laughter, and memories. For me, it was important to highlight this technique in my own practice, so that it does not remain hidden within domestic spaces but finds a place in the language of contemporary art.
The process became both technical and emotional, and in the end, it felt like we were not only making an artwork but also creating a collective memory.
3. The figurative portraits in the installation embed the voices of the artisans themselves. How did you navigate between your role as an artist and theirs as co-creators?
This work weaves together many layers: textiles, migration stories, and histories that the women carry with them. I wanted to bring their voices into the portraits, so that the work is not only about labour but also about memory and belonging. The Tulsi plant became very important in this project, because it is both spiritual and traditional. By placing Tulsi within the work alongside figures and mapping, I was connecting women’s roles in Jodhpur to larger histories of survival and continuity. For me, it was about creating a space where their stories, techniques, and presence could be honored and made visible in contemporary art.
4. Much of your work reflects the domestic and labour worlds of women, whether in urban Haryana or among migrant communities in Delhi. Why do you think these narratives are so often overlooked in contemporary art?
I don’t think these narratives are completely ignored, but they are often undervalued because women are still paid less and given less recognition than men.
In the textile industry and many other spaces, women play a huge role, yet their contributions are rarely visible. I also think about the challenges women face after marriage or pregnancy in India, where there is often no support system like childcare or babysitters. These realities make women’s labour even more invisible.
For me, it’s important to bring these stories into contemporary art, to show how central women’s work is to both industry and daily survival.
5. You often work with repurposed scrap metal, industrial materials, and now embroidery. What excites you most about pushing the boundaries of material?
What excites me most about working with repurposed scrap metal, industrial materials, and embroidery is the way these materials carry histories, labour, and narratives within them. Transforming discarded objects (like oil cans or metal sheets) into stitched, sculptural forms allows me to translate both physical and emotional experiences into tangible artworks. Pushing the boundaries of material enables me to reflect on care, and hidden stories, particularly those of women whose labour is often invisible, while exploring new ways for art to engage with memory, endurance, and community.
6. Does the choice of material come first, or does the story you want to tell dictate what you reach for?
I always begin by going into ground areas and meeting the community, because that experience is at the heart of my practice. For me, the stories that come from these encounters are more important than the material itself; they guide what I choose to work with. The material only becomes meaningful when it carries those lived realities and hidden voices, so my practice is always rooted in the people and the stories behind it.
7. From Samalkha to Delhi, and now to residencies and exhibitions across India, your journey has been remarkable. Looking back, what moments feel pivotal in shaping your identity as an artist?
My journey as an artist began in childhood, when I was encouraged by my school art teacher in Panipat to take my dream seriously. Growing up in a small city like Samalkha, every step (schooling, my time in the hostel and Gurukul, and later moving to Delhi) was important in shaping me.
What stayed with me were the stories of the women around me, whether classmates or workers, whose strength became a source of inspiration. Alongside that, the constant support of my mother has been central.
These women’s presences (both in my personal life and in the communities I’ve met) have influenced my growth and the direction of my practice.
8. You’ve received awards like the Imaginarium Emami Art Award and participated in residencies with KHOJ and Serendipity. How have these platforms helped expand your practice?
Each of these platforms has played a crucial role in shaping my journey as an emerging artist. My first residency with KHOJ was especially important because it gave me access to mentorship and critical dialogue at a moment when I was just beginning to define my practice. It allowed me to test ideas in a supportive environment and learn from peers across disciplines.
Later, the Serendipity Arts residency offered me a three-month multidisciplinary space, which pushed me to expand my practice into new mediums and collaborate with artists from diverse fields. This experience gave me the confidence to see my work as part of larger conversations across disciplines. Receiving the Imaginarium Emami Art Award was also a pivotal moment, because recognition at that level not only supported me financially but also validated the direction of my practice.
9. What conversations about women’s labour, art, and memory do you hope your practice will open up in the coming years?
In the coming years, I aim to create more research-driven and powerful works that bring attention to hidden spaces and untold stories of women workers. I want to explore these overlooked lives, giving visibility to communities whose labour and creativity are often ignored or neglected. Through my practice, I hope to highlight what is unseen, amplifying voices and experiences that rarely enter contemporary art, and to create work that is both socially engaged and reflective of memory and care.
