Summer Style Up: Hottest Jewellery Trends To Elevate Your Summer Look

Summer is almost here and it is that time of the year when we revisit our whites and all light shades for that much-needed calmer feel and appearance. While we just got over with Holi celebrations, it's now the time when we prepare ourselves to put our best foot forward in the rising heat while also feeling cool. And as most of us have already taken out our cool clothes, here's for the jewellery, for the look should never be compromised, even if it's hot outside. ETV Bharat Lifestyle team got in touch with Shraddha Tripathi, a stylist and the founder of BINNI, a fashion accessories label for some jewellery styling tips to layer and slay the summer look.
Subtle Elegance:
If you like it simple and classy, opt for a single standout bangle or cuff with minimal jewellery. A single spiked bangle or engraved cuff can add an edge without overpowering the look.
Bold Look:
If you are someone who likes to stand out and make a statement, stack multiple heavy, intricately designed cuffs or bangles. This will elevate even simple outfits, and let the accessories shine. You can also add metallic or bold nail colors for completing the look.
Minimalist Necklace Set:
If you prefer a delicate and elegant style, a fine pearl or beaded choker (like the white choker with green detailing) is perfect for deep necklines. Add small studs or ear cuffs instead of heavy earrings for a chic, modern touch.
Layering Magic:
For a simple yet deep neckline opt for a fusion look. Complement the long silver necklace with additional delicate coloured stone studded silver necklace for a boho-fusion vibe.
Jhumka Elegance:
If you love to wear jhumkas (like the silver and pearl hook jhumkas), let them take center stage. Pair them with a delicate silver or pearl bracelet instead of a necklace to maintain balance. This would also work for close neck kurtis.
Ear Cuff Statement:
Style your hair in a sleek bun or braid to highlight the intricate ear cuffs. You may add a bun stick for additional flair.
Colourful Danglers:
With bold danglers (like the red statement earrings), opt for a minimal or no-necklace look, especially if your dress is deep-necked. A sleek bangle or ring can complement without overpowering.
Mix Textures:
Combine silver bangles with beaded or fabric accessories for a more eclectic, bohemian style.
Pop of Colour:
Enhance the white outfit and silver jewellery by pairing it with colourful bangles. Opt for oxidized silver anklets paired with a mirror work or colorful Mojris if you are going for high ankle or layered pants.
