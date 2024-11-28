Jewellery Trends 2025: Polki In Bold Yet Minimalistic Style Will Be Everywhere

The coming year, 2025 promises an exciting evolution in jewellery as the age-old Polki is making its grand comeback. Blending tradition with modern trends, Polki jewellery is known for its timeless charm and royal allure. Originated in Mughal artistry, Polki is crafted from uncut diamonds while retaining their raw form and brilliance. In the last few years, artisans have pushed the boundaries to bring polki into the limelight. ETV Bharat Lifestyle got in touch with Dinesh Dassani of Dassani Brothers to know how the traditional polki is going to make a grand comeback with refined and polished designs and styles.

Bold and oversized pieces

One of the standout trends of 2024 was the preference for bold, oversized Polki pieces. Necklaces, chokers, and earrings were crafted with larger uncut diamonds, creating a statement that resonated with those seeking grandeur. These pieces often became the focal point of entire bridal ensembles, with minimalistic outfits serving as backdrops to let the jewellery shine. In 2025, a shift is expected with towards minimalistic Polki designs for everyday wear. Designers are likely to create more refined pieces that balance tradition with simplicity, appealing to a younger audience seeking wearable luxury. This will include smaller earrings, lightweight pendants, and stackable rings that can complement casual attire.

Pastel hues in enamel work

Pastel shades dominated the enamel work in Polki pieces, introducing a softer palette that complemented both traditional and contemporary outfits. Mint greens, powder blues were in the trend. However, 2025 will see more functional pieces blend with coloured gemstones. Jewellers are likely to integrate emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, creating a vibrant mix that highlights the contrast between raw diamonds and polished stones. This fusion will bring modern twist while enhancing the timeless appeal of Polki.

Multi-functional Jewellery

Multi-functional jewellery gained traction in 2024. Polki necklaces and bracelets were designed with detachable elements, making space for transferable jewellery - from grand necklace into a more subtle choker or pair of earrings. The trend, Dassani says will continue as the detacheble pieces are more economical and women prefere one investment for longer use.

Heritage-inspired patterns

Intricate patterns inspired by Mughal architecture and heritage motifs were in trend throught 2024. Craftsmen revisited designs featuring floral and geometric arrangements, resonating with historical designs and gave them a refreshign touch with contemporary detailing. However, 2025 will have more customised jewellery trend. Artisans will be using digital designs to make polki jewellery. Dassani says there will be more opportunities to personalise pieces, from stone shapes to metal finishes. At the same time, there will be an option to customise polki jewellery that resonate with personal choices and past connections.