Summer Jewellery Ideas For Professionals To Refresh Your Style With Elegance

Summer has officially arrived and with it comes longer and warmer days. It is also a refreshing chance to reinvent your everyday style. While we mostly focus on switching our wardrobe for the season, there's another way to make a statement with the same available accessories you have. Whether you are headed to the office, attending client meetings, or logging in from your home workplace, the right accessories can instantly elevate your look.

Summer is for bright hues, delicate charms, and subtle sparkle, and all of these are enough to elevate your summer working look. These colours and simple accessories can add personality to your ensemble without compromising your professional poise. Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS designer Jewelelry says jewellery, if styled the right way, can give upgrade to your outfits even if it is your formal office wear. She suggests some easy-to-follow tips' to strike a perfect balance between seasonal flair and office-ready appearance, and reinvent your summer jewellery collection into a bold and business-savvy elements.

Keep it Comfortable

Wearing jewellery at work means, you have to wear it for a long duration at least 9-10 hours in the day. Thus, comfort should be your first priority. It is recommended to avoid blunt-edged designs, chunky earrings that pull your lobes, or clashing bangles that tinkle away your working environment. Opt for ergonomic pieces with silky surface and adjustable clasps. You should feel comfortable in your jewellery and not exhausted. Wearing comfortable jewellery is also important to be confident. You will start noticing the change when you are comfortable in what you are wearing as your behavior depends on how you feel.

Minimalism over Maximum

While you may like heavy and bulky jewellery, summer is not the time, especially the workplace. You want to appear professional and appropriate and not someone who is about to head for a wedding function. Heat and humidity add to that. They have a way of making chunky jewellery into a torture or a strangulations ordeal. Pick light, flimsy pieces that highlight your features. Thin gold or silver chails, thin bangles, and slender hoop or stud earrings are best for work. Choose pieces with simple designs, not just the minimalistic. Simple designs adhere to the majority of formal office dressing codes and go well with both Western and Indo-Western professional wear.

Invest in Timeless Pieces

While we all want to be a part of a trend, they are not timeless. Invest in quality essentials like gold studs, a narrow watch a pearl chain, or a simple chain bracelet. These pieces withstand the time and can be used in any season and they are timeless. Use accessories that elevate your outfit and not overwhelm it.

Layer Less

Layering is in trend but not a good choice for summers. Stacked necklaces and layered rings may look cool but during summers some gorgeous statement pieces alone, like chic pendant, a geometric set or earrings are enough to create a big impact. These simple pieces create an impact that you need for your professional appearance and help you not look clumsy and busy.

In case, you want to layer for someday, it is advisable to use fine chains and delicate pieces so as not to create bulk of heat retention. Use mixed metals for extra depth without compromising on breathability.

Select Soothing Colours

Add soft and calming colours like pastels, turquoise, sea green, or pale corals. Whether it is clothing, home décor or choosing a jewellery piece, these colours make a perfect setting and bring a touch of personality without dressing up. Avoid using bright colours or neons as they look too casual and not at all suitable for formal attire.