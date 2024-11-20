From Day to Night: Jewellery Styles Bridesmaids Can Wear All Wedding Day

Bridesmaids are more than just helpers on the big day; they’re an important part of the celebration. Their outfits and jewellery help weave the bridal party together, creating a polished look. Their style needs to effortlessly transition from the ceremony’s soft, romantic vibe to the lively energy of the evening party. The right jewellery makes all the difference, keeping them looking chic from start to finish. The key is choosing pieces reflecting the bridesmaid’s individuality while blending perfectly with the wedding’s theme. When done right, the jewellery will not only complement their attire but also make them feel they are enhancing the bride's spotlight! ETV Bharat Lifestyle got in touch with Aditya Modak, the co-founder of Gargi by P N Gadgil and Sons to know more about the latest trensd for the bridesmaids to shine on any wedding occassion.

Delicate Chains

Delicate chains, whether in gold, silver, or brass, are the perfect mix of elegance and versatility, making them a must-have for a bridesmaid. For a relaxed vibe, try layering several fine chains of different lengths. This creates a lovely effect that matches the flow of the bridesmaid dresses. You can also add a touch of colour by choosing chains with light stones or soft gemstones, which add a romantic pop of colour without overpowering the overall look. These delicate pieces work beautifully from the ceremony to the evening party, letting bridesmaids shine effortlessly.

Intricate To Glam Bracelets

Bridesmaids can opt for one or two thin, minimalist bracelets in precious metals like silver, gold, or brass. These delicate pieces add a subtle shine and a modern touch, perfect for bridesmaids who prefer a more understated style. For those looking to make a bolder statement, a cuff bracelet with textured finishes in brass or gold can be a good choice. When choosing a bracelet, consider the bridesmaid's personality and style: geometric shapes and modern lines lend a contemporary, fashion-forward feel, while more delicate, feminine details, like floral motifs, can offer a softer, romantic aesthetic. Whether paired with a simple dress or an elaborate gown, the right bracelet will be able to perfectly complement the bridesmaid’s dress.

Expressive pendants

Pendants offer a wonderful opportunity to personalize a bridesmaid’s jewellery and create a meaningful connection between her and the bride. These pieces can be thoughtfully chosen to reflect something personal, like a favourite symbol, a shared memory, or an element that ties her to the bride’s vision for the wedding. For instance, a delicate pendant shaped like a flower, butterfly, or sun can hold sentimental value. Such symbols are perfect for bridesmaids who want to carry a special connection to the bride throughout the day. For bridesmaids with a deep V-neckline or a strapless dress, a longer pendant can create a graceful vertical line that elongates the neck, drawing attention to the face. A shorter, more refined pendant will sit perfectly at the collarbone for those wearing higher necklines.

Trendy earrings

Light-weight earrings, such as delicate studs, sparkling droplets, and minimalist hoops, offer comfort without compromising on style, which is perfect for long hours of wear. Stones mixed with gold, silver, or other metals are a great choice too. Opt for smaller, understated pieces that complement the bridal party’s attire, adding a hint of glamour without overwhelming the ensemble. Whether you're pairing gold with a soft pastel dress or contrasting silver with bold jewel tones, the key is balance.

The Ring Effect

Lightweight and dainty stacked rings, often featuring thin bands with delicate stones or subtle textures, allow for a more understated, refined aesthetic that works beautifully. To complement the bridesmaid's attire. These rings can be mixed and matched with different metals, such as gold, silver, or rose gold. Styling stacked rings can create a chic, layered effect. On the other hand, pairing a single statement ring with simpler pieces can allow the bold piece to stand out. Whether you mix metals or stick to one hue, stacking rings gives you the freedom to express individuality.

When it comes to picking jewellery for bridesmaids, don’t forget to have fun with it. While it’s important to ensure everything ties in with the bride’s look and the wedding theme, there’s plenty of room to add personal touches. Most importantly, enjoy styling your look. Jewellery is about making you feel fabulous, so wear it confidently and let yourself shine!