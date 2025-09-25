ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Arunachal Pradesh's First Fashion Designer Jenjum Gadi Is Taking His Sculpture To The Upcoming Jodhpur Arts Week

It’s a telling sentence: Out of the race. Most fashion designers frame their careers in terms of collections, collaborations, and big shows. Jenjum talks instead about boredom, slowness, and not wanting to compete. That detour (to his village, then back to Delhi) wasn’t a break in the line but the start of another drawing entirely.

Artists don’t always like to talk about burnout, but Jenjum speaks plainly. “I got burned out in 2015,” he tells ETV Bharat over a Zoom call from Delhi. “I was living in Delhi but I am a village boy. I lived in my village for a year, then I started getting bored. I moved back to Delhi in 2017. I wanted to work at my own pace, take it slow. I was happy with the few stores I was working with. I wanted to be out of the race.”

'Harvest of Memories' is self-sponsored. Jenjum was the last artist to join Jodhpur Arts Week, and the only one without institutional backing. But that fact seems to suit him. He likes being out of the race, on his own timeline.

For the past year, he’s been steadily building a body of sculptural work, showing in exhibitions and experimenting with materials beyond textiles. At the inaugural Jodhpur Arts Week (October 1 to 7, 2025), he presents his most ambitious commission yet: 'Harvest of Memories'. On October 2nd at Daspan House, Jenjum will host a walkthrough of the installation, which casts fruits and vegetables in brass and inscribes them with Rajasthani motifs. The work functions as a bridge between his lush Arunachali childhood and the desert landscape of Jodhpur.

There’s something almost accidental about the way people make careers, and Jenjum Gadi will be the first to admit that. He grew up in Tirbin, a small village in Arunachal Pradesh where clay models and long afternoons in the garden were his first materials. He trained in fashion at Wigan & Leigh in Delhi, launched a label just before showcasing at Lakmé Fashion Week in 2008, becoming the first bonafide fashion designer from Arunachal Pradesh. He was the first to design uniforms for the Delhi Police all-women band, has acted in a film about northeastern food and culture, and then (just when he thought he’d had enough of the “race”), he walked into sculpture.

From Rupa To Brass

If 'Harvest of Memories' looks unusual coming from a fashion designer, that’s because it is. The path to it wasn’t linear, either. “I always liked to draw since childhood, but during the lockdown was when I really started making art,” he told us. “I came across the medium accidentally. I was home on vacation. I saw a cup, my sister told me it’s from a small place called Rupa. I happened to be in Rupa a couple of years later. I met the artisans there.”

That meeting led to collaboration. The assistant silversmith he met had once made ritual objects for monasteries and jewellery for his community. Brass was new to him. “It was his first time working with brass,” says the artist. “This collaboration is a learning process for both of us.” The results are fruits and vegetables (cast forms, engraved with Rajasthani motifs) that become carriers of memory. “I tried to connect the dots between Rajasthan and where I grew up in Arunachal,” he says.

Jenjum has no plans to leave fashion behind. “I am a fashion designer and I will always make clothes,” he insists. But even his detours within fashion have taught him things. When he designed uniforms for the Delhi Police Women’s Band and a commando unit, he discovered a very different rhythm from the runway. “I learned discipline and working with limited resources,” he says.

It’s almost comical, the thought of a man moving from delicate handwoven textiles to bulletproof practicality, but that’s what makes Gadi’s career so fascinating. He’s comfortable moving between scales, between functions, between the garden and the parade ground.

The Question of Representation

If you are the first fashion designer from Arunachal Pradesh, and among the first from the Northeast to make a mark on an international scale, does that come with responsibility? Jenjum doesn’t see it as a burden. “More than responsibility, it gives me a sense of happiness,” he says. “I hope the way I inspired younger designers in Arunachal, I will inspire more artists from my state and the rest of Northeast India.” There’s no manifesto in that statement, no heavy rhetoric about cultural duty. Just happiness, and a desire to see others follow.

On Instagram, Jenjum is always posting fragments of his process: textures, small glimpses of materials, unfinished forms. He sees it as an extension of the practice, not just promotion. “I keep sharing things because it connects me with people and places that I won’t be able to reach otherwise. I do get orders and queries for my clothing and art pieces,” he explains.

It’s telling that his relationship with the digital is as pragmatic as his relationship with brass. If it helps him connect, he’ll use it. If it turns into orders, even better.

When asked about a dream project, Gadi doesn’t imagine Paris Fashion Week or a Venice Biennale pavilion. He imagines home. “It would have to have something on scale in Arunachal. Public art work that is exhibited for a long, long time... maybe permanently.” You can picture it: something vast, outside, cast not in the shadow of a gallery but in the open air of the Northeast. His work at Jodhpur may just be a beginning.