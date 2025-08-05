ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Famed Novelist Jeffrey Archer's Books Are Set To Be Indianised, Here's Why Each Of Them Is Perfect For Indian Viewers

Popular Indian production house Applause Entertainment has acquired the screen rights to six bestselling novels by British author Jeffrey Archer. They plan to turn the bestselling author's books into web series and films for Indian and international audiences. These stories, full of political drama, espionage, family sagas and media power struggles, will be adapted in Indian languages, produced locally, and streamed globally.

This is the first time Applause is adapting global fiction, and they’re starting big. Archer’s books have sold over 300 million copies worldwide and he's the only author ever to have been a number one bestseller in fiction (19 times), short stories (four times) and non-fiction. He already enjoys a big following with Indian readers of thrillers and intrigue.

Said Archer in an official statement, “It’s an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sameer Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment. Their passion for storytelling, their body of work, and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen. I’ve always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it’s a country I feel incredibly connected to. I’m thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond.”

The production house Applause is known for shows like Scam 1992, Criminal Justice and Rudra. Said Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “This is a milestone moment for us. We’ve told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats, and real events and now we step into the world of global fiction. Jeffrey Archer’s novels are compelling, character-rich, and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that’s the creative opportunity we’re excited about.”

There are plenty of reasons why these six titles from Jeffrey Archer are perfect for Indian viewers. This is how we imagine they will be adapted in Indian languages.

1. The Clifton Chronicles (7-book series)

What it’s about: This multi-generational family saga follows Harry Clifton, a writer from a working-class background, through decades of personal and political drama, betrayals, love affairs, and rivalries.

Why it works: Think Succession meets Family Man. Rich in emotion, politics, and power struggles, the series could easily be set in an Indian family dynasty. Each season could cover a decade in their lives, from pre-Independence to modern India.

2. Fourth Estate