Inside the Jaw-Dropping Looks That Natasha Poonawalla and Mona Patel Flaunted At Billionaire Jeff Bezos Wedding In Venice

If you thought all eyes were on Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos and his bride Lauren Sanchez during their St. Tropez wedding festivities, allow us to redirect your gaze to Mona Patel and Natasha Poonawalla, two women from India who turned the fashion dial to “Global Heiress Mode”.

Let’s start with Mona Patel. The entrepreneur and philanthropist wore a Georges Hobeika gown to the wedding on June 27. The beige gown was all about soft drama: plunging neckline, ruffled hem, and just enough sparkle to light up a small yacht. Swarovski crystals played peekaboo across the bustier like the world’s most expensive fairy dust. At the Bezos pre-wedding celebration, Mona did what any style-savvy jetsetter would do: she wore Dolce & Gabbana. This was a wine-hued, body-hugging, lace-meets-tulle floor-sweeper that could make a bottle of Barolo blush. Now, if you’re thinking “lace, tulle, florals, sheer panels, isn’t that a lot?” The answer is yes but on Mona, it didn’t read ‘overdone’. She paired it with a structured black underdress.

Meanwhile, Natasha Poonawalla (Executive Director, Serum Institute of India) arrived fashion-first. For the Bezos wedding, Natasha skipped the 2020s altogether and rewound to vintage Dior from the 1960s. The dress was a shimmering gold dream that floated to the floor like it had never met a wrinkle in its life. Tie-up shoulder straps added that Jackie Kennedy vibe. She accessorized with a rare vintage Hermès Kelly bag from the 1990s, which is basically the luxury equivalent of a black belt in fashion. Add Gucci heels covered in beadwork, and you’ve got a look that says: “I may vaccinate the world, but I also vaccinate the red carpet with style.”

For another event, she wore a mini dress from AZ Factory’s Spring 2022 collection that looked like it had been gift-wrapped by Cupid himself. We’re talking 3D heart-shaped appliqués, tassels, ruffles, frills, crisp tailoring, and bold shoulders. For accessories, she had a heart-shaped diamond necklace.