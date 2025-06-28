Jeff Bezos Has Company, 10 Of The World's Costliest Weddings That Make Your Entire Life Budget Look Like a Caterer’s Tip

The resident billionaire of Earth Jeff Bezos took his love Lauren Sanchez across the ocean today. Their Venice nuptials at San Giorgio Island (complete with Italian church, cloisters, black-tie ceremony, and water taxis) sounded ripped from a James Bond script. The cost, estimated between €40–48 million, included gilded décor, private logistics, and jetting in top-tier guests.

A wedding isn’t just the joining of two souls anymore, it’s a performance. A Bollywood movie with unlimited budget, 12 costume changes, and Rihanna or Justin Bieber showing up mid-sangeet. Some say love is priceless but in the world of billionaires, royals, and oil sheikhs, love is itemized; with a bill that includes €20,000 champagne towers, chartered jets, palaces for rent, and sarees that cost more than a Ferrari.

Here are the most expensive weddings ever. Prepare to question your existence and your wedding planning spreadsheet.

1. Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's $600 Million Wedding

This was shaadi season on turbo mode. The Ambani affair in Mumbai redefined what it means to host a wedding: cathedral-level lighting, private jets, and stadium performances by Rihanna and Justin Bieber, all choreographed over multiple days. The guest list read like a United Nations gala: UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, American socialite Kim Kardashian, and more. Forget cake—it was more like a small presidency. This event was less about two people in love, and more like a corporate merger marketed as eternal devotion. Cameras rolled, champagne flowed, and the world watched as India revealed its version of crazy rich, with a ₹600 crore price tag.

2. Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's $100 Million Shaadi

Before the big-budget sequel that came for Anant, there was Isha’s blockbuster 2018 fairytale. It began in romantic Udaipur (complete with boat entries and palace-side dinners) and concluded in billionaire HQ, the Antilia skyscraper in Mumbai. With Hillary Clinton making a surprise appearance and Priyanka Chopra stealing the show on-camera, this wedding flexed every asset: gold-foiled invitation sets, jets reserved for entourage travel, and décor fit for a crown gala.

3. Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's $100 Million Nuptials

If Isha’s wedding was cinematic, Akash and Shloka’s was floral fantasy 2.0. Held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, the three-day celebration in 2019 turned the venue into a botanical wonderland: Japanese cherry blossoms, orchids, marigolds, and more. Think walk-in movie set meets Himalayan forest picnic... but with caterers, chandeliers, and private performances. It was the kind of event where even the idea of a B-list invite felt like an upgrade. This was a dreamy garden wedding scaled for a royal guest list.

Decor for Akash Ambani's reception (ETV Bharat)

4. Brahmani Reddy & Rajeev Reddy's $74 Million Extravaganza

This wedding was practically a public spectacle. Set at Bangalore’s Palace Grounds and stretched across five days, it summoned echoes of the Vijayanagara Empire... only in real time. With 50,000 guests wandering through temples, banquet halls, and festival streets, the scale was biblical. And the bride's trousseau was a Kanjeevaram saree worth ₹17 crore and diamond jewellery totalling ₹90 crore. If weddings are journeys, this one felt like a conquest.

Brahmani and Rajeev Reddy tied the knot is a $74 million spectacle (ETV Bharat)

5. Prince Albert II & Charlene Wittstock's $70 Million Celebration

This was Monaco’s answer to a royal Hollywood merger. Four days of royal weddings, receptions, glittering gowns, and glittering royals; highlighted by the palace ceremony and European elite. If you wondered whether tiny countries do small weddings, this answered in the negative. With invited state leaders and European celebs walking in and out of Saint Nicholas Cathedral, this was a royally choreographed event. The cost was enough for a small country’s education budget. But hey, it was the royal wedding in a nation where yachts do the talking.

6. Vanisha Mittal & Amit Bhatia's $55 Million Shaadi

Think Château culture meets Bollywood glam. Vanisha, daughter of steel baron Lakshmi Mittal, married Amit Bhatia with six days in France: Palace of Versailles, Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte, popstar Kylie Minogue serenading guests, Bollywood drag queens... this was OTT, in bold letters. Invitations came in silver boxes, the guest list featured Indian and Western stars, and the décor rivaled that of a Jane Austen rewrite. It was a cultural diplomacy project disguised as nuptials, complete with croissants and couture.

7. Prince Charles & Princess Diana's $48 Million Nuptials

Dubbed Fairytale Wedding of the Century, Diana’s cathedral ceremony captivated 750 million viewers worldwide. With Princess Di in a lace-and-ruffles gown whose train alone weighed more than many Indian brides, it set a bar: architectural gothic arches, bouquets fit for Woodstock, and high tea invitations that doubled as memorabilia. A lavish exhibition of monarchy meets media spectacle, and the world ate it (and talked about it) for years.

8. Sheikh Mohammed & Princess Salama's $45 Million Union

Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Salama at their wedding in 1979 (ETV Bharat)

In 1979, Dubai was opening its wings, and this royal union arrived crawling through neon dunes. At 127 camel races, five days of traditional dancing, and an air show by the Dubai Police's first aerobatic wing, the bride's dowry included not just jewellery but nations’ worth of symbolism. At $137 million in today’s terms, this wedding was strategic theater.

9. Prince William & Kate Middleton's $37 Million Spectacle

Kate’s grace, Westminster Abbey’s soaring ceilings, and that Sarah Burton–designed Alexander McQueen gown journalistically sealed their place in fairytale matrimony. With 1,900 guests and millions of Londoners lining the streets, the tone was regal yet warm. A royal moment that felt approachable... until we realized society-level profits were built into the souvenir market.

10. King Felipe & Queen Letizia's $25 Million Ceremony

King Felipe & Queen Letizia of Spain at their 2004 wedding (ETV Bharat)

Spain’s entry into the royal wedding game was a cathedral ceremony in Madrid with Manuel Pertegaz couture and multifold pomp. With high jewellery credits like the Prussian Diamond Tiara, this wedding was proof that royalty needed no pop acts. Let them wear elegance on their own terms.

While most of us celebrate with ₹50-lakh budget weddings (complete with mismatched chairs and questionable florists), billionaires are busy rewriting the rules: Why have one venue when you can have six? One day when you can have six months? And one country when you can host weddings in three? That said, whether you spend ₹5 lakh or ₹500 crore, a wedding worth remembering is one where hearts swell, bellies are full, and everyone sobs when the happy couple dances that first slow dance.