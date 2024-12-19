Jeanne Merchant’s Faith And Family Inspired Her New Christmas Song

Some songs are written to top charts. Others, like Jeanne Merchant’s new single Jesus, You’re A Miracle, are crafted to resonate with the spirit. This isn’t your average Christmas song. It's a devotional celebration of faith, family and miracles. Sung with Jeanne’s signature powerhouse vocals and produced by her husband, Bollywood music composer Salim Merchant, the song blends gospel roots with contemporary music.

When asked about the rarity of Christmas songs in India, Jeanne pointed out how the devotional roots of Indian music make it a perfect fit for a song like this. “Jesus is my Lord and saviour, and this song is a dedication to Him,” she said in an exclusive interview to the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team. “Devotional music has been a part of our culture for centuries, and this song could easily be like a prayer. It’s praise and worship of Christ, highlighting His miracles (those from the Bible and the ones we experience in our lives today).”

She believes that it’s this combination of faith and joy that draws listeners to Christmas music, even in a country where the holiday is not universally celebrated. “Christmas songs have this power to connect us spiritually to Christ while also filling us with joy. That’s what makes them so special,” she said.

“Growing up, we prayed a lot, read the Bible, and experienced Christ in meaningful ways,” she said. This song is an extension of all those prayerful moments and feelings that accumulated over the years for her.

Jeanne’s love for Christmas traditions shines through in the song. It’s not hard to imagine her childhood home filled with prayer, Bible readings, and the sweet smell of holiday baking.

Magic And Music With Salim Merchant

Collaborating with a spouse can be tricky for some, but Jeanne insists there was no mayhem in her studio sessions with Salim. “He was very supportive when I wrote the song,” she revealed. “Salim believes in Christ too. Growing up, he attended a school where they played Christian music during Christmas and Easter, so he connected with the joy of worship. When he heard the song, he instantly wanted to be part of it.”

The result is a track that feels like a true partnership, one where faith and music come together seamlessly.

Christmas Traditions That Inspire

For Jeanne, the holidays are about family, faith, and fun. “We celebrate big time,” she said with a laugh. Midnight mass, prayer and worship, and Bible readings are staples of her family’s Christmas. “After mass, neighbours come over for coffee and cake, and we exchange sweets. Before Christmas, we make sweets together with our moms, siblings, and friends... it’s such a joyful time,” she recalled.

Jeanne has a background in R&B, Soul, Jazz and Gospel music (ETV Bharat)

The festivities don’t end there. “We go caroling, building to building, singing Christmas songs while people listen from their windows. Then, of course, there’s the big Christmas lunch with family, followed by an evening party with friends. It’s all about celebrating the birth of Christ and sharing that joy with the people we love.”

Jesus, You’re A Miracle is a reflection of faith and a celebration of the miracles that surround us every day. So put on this track, decorate your home, bake those sweets, and let the miracles unfold. After all, isn’t that what Christmas is all about?