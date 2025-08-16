ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings And Photos To Share On Lord Krishna's Birthday

Krishna Janmashtami (also known as Gokulashtami) is one of the most joyous and widely celebrated Hindu festivals. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, who is revered as the divine child, mischievous cowherd, fearless protector, and supreme philosopher of the Bhagavad Gita. Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 15 and 16, with homes, temples, and streets coming alive with devotional songs, fasting rituals, and midnight celebrations.

On this auspicious day, devotees observe fasts (vrat), chant Krishna’s name, and decorate temples with flowers and lights. At midnight on August 15, the exact time when Krishna is believed to have been born, idols of the deity were placed in cradles, bells are rung, and conches are blown. In many parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, the festival is also marked with Dahi Handi, where groups of young men form human pyramids to break pots filled with curd, butter, or sweets, symbolizing Krishna’s playful love for dairy.

In today’s digital age, celebrations also extend online. Sending messages, wishes, and greetings on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram has become a modern way of spreading devotion and joy. If you’re looking for the best words to share, here’s a collection of heartfelt Janmashtami wishes, quotes, and greetings to brighten someone’s day.

Happy Janmashtami 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Krishna Janmashtami Quotes

“Whenever dharma declines and adharma rises, I manifest myself.” – Bhagavad Gita 4.7

“A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and place.” – Bhagavad Gita