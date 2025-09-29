ETV Bharat / lifestyle

After Pahalgam Violence, The Valley Opens Its Gates Again To Travellers, 12 Destinations In Jammu & Kashmir To Welcome Visitors Starting Today

Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir has always carried the weight of contradictions: snowy slopes and saffron fields on one side, security checks and sudden silences on the other. For months now, the silence has been louder. The terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley in April cast a long shadow, closing nearly half the destinations that once defined the valley’s rhythm of commerce and companionship. Hotels stood empty, shikaras drifted aimlessly, and shopkeepers spoke of “the old days” as if they belonged to another country.

On September 29 today, 12 destinations long barred to outsiders are reopening: Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, and Kaman Post in Kashmir; Dagan Top in Ramban; Dhaggar in Kathua; and the Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi. Travellers will once again walk in the alpine meadows of Aru Valley, paddle down the rapids at Rafting Point Yanner, and pause beneath the canopies of Padshahi Park. In Jammu, the wind-tossed ridges of Dagan Top and the stillness of Shiv Cave in Salal are ready to host pilgrims, trekkers, and the merely curious.

The reopening is not only an administrative note but a promise to hoteliers, pony owners, and artisans who have survived half a year of uncertainty. Each reopened trail, park, and cave represents dozens of livelihoods restored, however tentatively. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) welcome the decision but insist that reopening must extend to all 87 sites.