Travel Across India for Just ₹25 on This Train: Here's When and Where It Departs

Who wouldn’t want to explore India if given the chance? Everyone dreams of visiting the country’s beautiful, historic, and spiritual destinations. Young people and adventure seekers, in particular, are eager to discover every corner of the nation. If you're also planning to travel somewhere new, let us introduce you to a unique train journey that will take you across India in just 15 days.

This remarkable journey is called the Jagriti Yatra: a bold and inspiring annual train expedition that takes around 500 young individuals on a nationwide tour. It is designed to expose them to the stories of successful entrepreneurs and to inspire them to become changemakers themselves. Covering approximately 8,000 kilometers with stops at 15 destinations, this journey is truly one of a kind. The core mission of this train journey is to foster the idea of “Building India through Enterprise.” Onboard, young participants gain the skills, motivation, and insight required to become successful entrepreneurs. Let’s take a closer look at how to book this journey and what it entails.

Runs Only Once a Year

The Jagriti Yatra is held only once annually and departs on a fixed date. Each year, only 500 participants are selected to embark on this 15-day journey where they are immersed in entrepreneurial training and life-changing conversations. The train travels across approximately 8,000 kilometers during this time.

Jagriti Yatra travellers during a briefing inside the train (Official Twitter handle @jagritiyatra)

The journey begins in Delhi, with the first stop in Ahmedabad. From there, the train moves through Mumbai and Bengaluru, finally reaching Madurai in Tamil Nadu. It then travels to Odisha and passes through central India before returning to Delhi. Along the way, participants get to visit not just business hubs but also several sacred sites and tourist destinations.

How to Register

The Jagriti Yatra usually takes place in November each year. For the 2025 edition, the journey will begin on 7th November and conclude on 22nd November. However, registration must be completed well in advance.

To be eligible, applicants must be between 21 and 27 years of age. To secure your seat, visit the official website: https://www.jagritiyatra.com/. The selection process is competitive and involves multiple stages of screening. Registrations will remain open until 15th October 2025.

Discover Untold Stories and Unseen Places

What makes this journey truly unbelievable is the cost... just ₹25, provided you meet the eligibility criteria and are selected through the process. For just ₹25, you can travel across India, gain invaluable exposure, and meet some of the country’s most influential social and business leaders.

During this journey, you’ll not only meet people from all walks of life but also explore destinations you may never have heard of. The stories, cultures, and landscapes encountered during the Jagriti Yatra inspire a deep appreciation for India’s diversity—and spark ideas to build something meaningful from it.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing the real India and doing so not as a tourist, but as a participant in its transformation, the Jagriti Yatra might just be the ticket you’ve been waiting for. And yes, it really does cost only ₹25.