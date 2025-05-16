ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez's Outfit At Cannes Turned Chainmail Into A Glam Shield, Here's How To Sport The Trend IRL

Designers and celebrities are sporting chainmail jewellery and accents on runways in Paris to red carpets in Cannes.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and (left) Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi at the Cannes Film Festival
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and (left) Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi rocked the chainmail trend at the Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST

At the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez rolled up to the Women In Cinema gala looking like the most stylish warrior. She wore an ivory shirt dress-turned-runway revelation by designer Anamika Khanna with a silver, body-hugging chainmail harness featuring cascading metal tassels, decorative discs (technically called “amulets”) and armbands. It was what would happen if Joan of Arc had a stylist and a good moisturizer.

Needless to say, her chainmail look had netizens in a bind. Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi walked the Cannes red carpet in a silver chainmail-inspired skirt. Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario recently wore a white gown with a chainmail neckline for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. In fact, the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team had predicted this trend in our fashion forecast for 2025.

Why Is Everyone Suddenly Dressing Like Spartans?

Chainmail has surged onto the fashion radar as a glittering response to the cultural moment we’re in: a heady mix of fantasy escapism, vintage revival, and warrior symbolism. Think glimmering crop tops, sculptural chest plates, shimmering fringe skirts. Each piece is heavy on drama and light on medieval vibes. The boom in fantasy OTT series like Game of Thrones, The Witcher, and House of the Dragon has glamourized the aesthetics of medieval power dressing, making chainmail not just battle gear but statement couture.

Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi
Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi in a chainmail-inspired ensemble on the Cannes red carpet (Getty Images)

At the same time, fashion is going through a gothic and Y2K-inspired revival, where metallics, mesh, and moody vintage elements are being reinterpreted with futuristic flair. Designers are tapping into our collective post-pandemic appetite for boldness and defiance, channeling the metaphorical battles we’ve fought into sartorial ones. Chainmail lets wearers become both the shield and the showstopper, embodying a kind of glamorous grit that feels very now.

Actress Ananya Panday walking for Anamika Khanna
Actress Ananya Panday opening the show for Anamika Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 (ANI Photo)

HOW TO WEAR THE TREND IRL

Now, before you panic and assume that “metal couture” is strictly for Cannes or Comic Con, let’s take a beat. Because you can wear chainmail-inspired pieces in real life without looking like you're auditioning for Dune: Part Three.

Now, before you start Googling “blacksmith near me,” let’s talk about wearable chainmail. Because while the idea of body armour might be fun in theory, the average weekday rarely requires full battle gear. Here’s how to wear chainmail in real life without looking like you just got kicked out of a Lord of the Rings cosplay group.

1. Start Small

Not ready for a full metal bodice? Totally fine. Begin with a chainmail clutch, metal tassel earrings, or a chunky silver belt. These pieces add edge and interest to a basic outfit. Think little black dress, white tee and jeans, or a classic pantsuit.

2. Layer Over the Basics

Take a cue from Jacqueline. She wore her chainmail like a body harness over a clean, crisp shirt dress. It’s high fashion meets corporate. You can do the same. Throw a chainmail vest or collar over a solid tank top, slip dress, or even a blazer. The key is contrast: soft fabric underneath, bold metal on top.

3. Mix with Soft Glam

If your outfit is already shiny, keep the hair and makeup soft to avoid going full “disco ball from 2049.” Jacqueline’s bubble braid and pink glam worked because it balanced out the metallic intensity. So, go for glow and a little colour.

4. Try Metallic Mesh

Chainmail-inspired metallic mesh fabrics offer all the shine without the weight. Think slinky tops, midi skirts, or cut-out dresses that move beautifully and pair well with structured pieces. Wear them with sneakers for downtown cool or heels for a girls’ night out.

5. Don't Forget the Power Pose

Chainmail requires confidence. You have to wear it like you meant to be the shiniest person in the room. Slouching in chainmail is pointless.

6. Less Is More

As with all trends that could double as construction materials, moderation is key. One statement piece per outfit is ideal. Two, if you’re feeling bold.

Chainmail may have started in medieval warfare, but today it’s used to fight boring. It’s part of the great fashion paradox: looking strong and sexy while actually being quite practical. So go ahead, embrace your inner fashion knight.

