Jacqueline Fernandez's Outfit At Cannes Turned Chainmail Into A Glam Shield, Here's How To Sport The Trend IRL

At the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez rolled up to the Women In Cinema gala looking like the most stylish warrior. She wore an ivory shirt dress-turned-runway revelation by designer Anamika Khanna with a silver, body-hugging chainmail harness featuring cascading metal tassels, decorative discs (technically called “amulets”) and armbands. It was what would happen if Joan of Arc had a stylist and a good moisturizer.

Needless to say, her chainmail look had netizens in a bind. Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi walked the Cannes red carpet in a silver chainmail-inspired skirt. Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario recently wore a white gown with a chainmail neckline for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. In fact, the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team had predicted this trend in our fashion forecast for 2025.

Why Is Everyone Suddenly Dressing Like Spartans?

Chainmail has surged onto the fashion radar as a glittering response to the cultural moment we’re in: a heady mix of fantasy escapism, vintage revival, and warrior symbolism. Think glimmering crop tops, sculptural chest plates, shimmering fringe skirts. Each piece is heavy on drama and light on medieval vibes. The boom in fantasy OTT series like Game of Thrones, The Witcher, and House of the Dragon has glamourized the aesthetics of medieval power dressing, making chainmail not just battle gear but statement couture.

At the same time, fashion is going through a gothic and Y2K-inspired revival, where metallics, mesh, and moody vintage elements are being reinterpreted with futuristic flair. Designers are tapping into our collective post-pandemic appetite for boldness and defiance, channeling the metaphorical battles we’ve fought into sartorial ones. Chainmail lets wearers become both the shield and the showstopper, embodying a kind of glamorous grit that feels very now.

HOW TO WEAR THE TREND IRL

Now, before you panic and assume that “metal couture” is strictly for Cannes or Comic Con, let’s take a beat. Because you can wear chainmail-inspired pieces in real life without looking like you're auditioning for Dune: Part Three.