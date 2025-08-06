Horoscope: It’s Time To Go Out On A Date And Spend A Wonderful Time With Your Loved One For Virgo | Read Astrological Prediction For August 6

Astrological Predictions For August 6, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Your enthusiasm will stir a sweet rhythm in your beloved. You will feel you are made for your loved one and be in a good mood. Your luck will help you keep a pace-setting relationship. Today is a good day for you on the financial front. If you have some projects in mind and are looking for someone who can finance it, you will be in luck and find just the right person.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You may feel bored in the relationship even though you want to ensure a rocking romantic life. You have to plan for something new and exciting to keep your romance alive. You may be in a mood to waltz with your beloved. Today there may be some people who will try to disrupt your financial plans, but it would be wise not to get affected by such destructive criticism and go ahead and do just as you please.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. On the personal front, you may have to handle issues related to loyalty with utmost care. Ensuring a long-term relationship will be your priority. Things will remain good since you will trust your partner and give him/her the freedom he/she deserves. Today, you are likely to be in a mood to flaunt your financial prowess, and towards that end will get yourself an image makeover. You may want to impress others by spending money like water.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You may have to be patient about matters related to your personal life as things happen only in due time. All you can do is wait for the good times to come your way. Stay patient when dealing with sensitive issues. Today you shall focus on your equations with your colleagues who can show you schemes to make money. If you need ready funds, loans will be sanctioned if you apply for them.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. You may play the role of a love guru for your beloved today. You won’t be bossy but you are likely to nurture your loved one and express your love in a creative manner and the results will be encouraging. On the monetary front, today is an auspicious day for you. You shall reap some good money from your hard work, and some friends will show you some lucrative projects. Your enthusiasm will keep you strong today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You are likely to have a comfortable day on the personal front today. Therefore, you should keep all your worries aside. It’s time to go out on a date and spend a wonderful time with your loved one. You might make it an unforgettable journey. Today you may also be in a mood to refurbish your house. On the other hand, you may be willing to buy a new house or a new vehicle.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Love may flourish as you may encourage your beloved’s romantic moods. Make sure you utilize the day to keep up love and warmth in the relationship. Socializing may be indicated for the day. A mediocre day for finances as there may be no major income or losses. Although, you may keep a check on your monetary transactions. Professionally things may move smoothly. New assignments are likely to come your way. You may brim with confidence while making important decisions.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. A hassle-free day is on the cards. You need to make sure that your personal relationship won’t go bitter. You should fill the heart of your partner with sweet words. In a nutshell, you need to think twice before you speak. You shall also be comfortable on the financial front today. You will be able to achieve your financial targets. Professionals will generate good money through hard-work. The day demands diplomacy.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Romance and family life may seem to flourish. You may embark on a new journey along with your beloved. Financially may need to keep a tight grip on yourself to do well. Impulsive spending may only deplete your hard-earned savings. At the office you may make haste to complete pending tasks. It may get challenging initially however, with brimming confidence you may succeed in changing the picture. Professional life may rock as never before!

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You will wish for a spiritual union with your partner. The meeting of the minds will be strong today. If you are spiritually inclined, this is the best time to take up a course in meditation or other spiritual practices. This will enable you to look at man and the universe in a larger cosmic perspective. You may feel like giving unwanted advice, opinions or suggestions to your co-workers.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. The best time is written in your luck today. Your love interest is likely to be in a good mood. You too seem to be strongly influenced by his/her company. Instead of raking your brains about whether you would be justified in making a certain purchase, just decide whether it is a necessary or an unnecessary expense and go ahead accordingly. It is a day to double your profits at the workplace today.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. It is a positive day. However, you may have to sort out a few matters related to your relationship. You will succeed in striking a better level of understanding with your partner. Today, you will be very action oriented. You will not run after money but you will run after work and money will follow. This is an ideal time to build or rebuild good rapport with your superiors.