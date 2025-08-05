Horoscope: It's Time To Express Your Feelings Leo | Read Astrological Prediction For August 5

Astrological Predictions For August 5, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. A sweet message from your beloved may bring excitement. Besides some good news may add up in the later part of the day. You are likely to discover adventurous ways to make your love life more thrilling. On the financial front you are likely to get depressed . However, don't lose heart as this may be a temporary phase and may soon pass. At work things may start materializing in the second half. You may get enthusiastic about work and be able to handle time efficiently.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Spending time with family and loved one may bring cheer. You may enjoy a romantic dinner with your beloved. The day may make you more conscious in setting up a good image rather than work on your finances. However, this may not mean you may not pay heed towards your financial position. On the professional front things may not move as per your expectations. However, focusing on targets may help to regain confidence and achieve set goals.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Your personal life may be interesting as you will be able to give it some time. You may like to take part in fun-filled activities in the peaceful surrounding. With the stars not in your favour, you will lower your expectations of earning good money today. As a matter of fact, you may be concerned about getting into debts. The confusions you had regarding work are all set to be sorted.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You are likely to put your love life on hold for the day, as now you will want to focus solely on your career. During the second half of the day, you must avoid getting into any kind of financial plans or schemes as they are not going to work in your favour. You will be more practical about your objective, later during the day. Your practical stand is likely to fetch achievement in your current project.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You will be happy to express your feelings. You will add value to your relationship by being loyal and committed. The second half of the day will be in your favour if you are an artist, a sportsperson or a speculator who invests in the stock market or who gambles. You may have to attend a lot of meetings where you will be able to share your opinions confidently.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You are likely to celebrate a happy family union and may call some of your best friends. You are likely to be extremely busy with your day to day work, and will not have the time to pay attention to your financial matters. You may draw up a budget but your focus will be somewhere else. Your health is likely to be moderate today. However, you must try to work out regularly to keep fit.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. It’s a great time to fall in love or re-establish your relationship. Love and laugh will enrich the spirit of romance. You shall receive enough support from your family members and loved ones, and combined with your own efforts, it means that your financial situation is likely to improve. However, the first half of the day does not favour you. So you are likely to feel success only in the second part of the day.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. As soon as your day at the office is over, you might want to rush to meet your beloved with a special surprise gift. In the early part of the day today, your focus will be on trying to save as much money as possible. This is not out of fear of the future but this tendency is totally in your basic nature. You are likely to be optimistic and determined today. You will share your views and enjoy the discussion with people.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Your love life may see a positive change due to a change in your attitude. Things seem to go remarkably well. You are likely to experience a peaceful relationship. The first half of the day is not favourable for financial matters. Despite your efforts to save money, you won’t be able to do so. You shall feel seriously concerned about this.You may not indulge in self-criticism or criticism of colleagues today.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Relaxation is in your mind and you will spend some quality time with your sweetheart. It will be a mixed bag of fortune on the financial front. In the first half you may get some unexpected income, but later there may be some unexpected expense. The start of the day may not sound very positive after all. You may make mistakes at work due to lack of proper concentration. It’s best to rectify mistakes as early as possible.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. The evening may be a merry time spent in the company of friends or someone special. You are likely to enjoy the evening outside perhaps in a club or association. You will love the company of your sweetheart and some best friends. You will aim to achieve both your business and financial targets today. The time is auspicious to settle long pending negotiations. You shall be able to deal with friends and colleagues easily.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You shall tend to be a bit lazy today and will not put in any efforts in anything. Besides, you will be a fatalist, and will feel that if you are destined to earn money, it will come anyway. You tend to be emotional in the first half whereas the second half of the day will engross you in a tight schedule. You may have no time to think about other matters.