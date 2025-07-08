Colombo’s Cult-Favourite Seafood Restaurant ISSO Makes Its India Debut At Terrāi In Hyderabad This Weekend

Cultural dining destination, Terrāi, is set to host a landmark culinary experience with the India debut of ISSO, Sri Lanka’s iconic prawn restaurant. On July 11th (lunch only) and July 12th (lunch and dinner), diners will be treated to a specially curated five-course set menu that brings ISSO’s signature seafood brilliance to Indian shores for the very first time.

What Is ISSO?

Founded in 2016 by Apinash Sivagumaaran, ISSO, named after the Sinhalese word for “prawns”, quickly captured Colombo’s imagination with its playful, flavour-packed reinterpretation of Sri Lankan seafood classics. The brand disrupted the local dining landscape by making prawns an everyday indulgence, turning the humble crustacean into a national obsession. Today, ISSO is known for its bold dishes, loyal following, and commitment to promoting Sri Lankan culinary heritage across the globe.

What's On The Menu?

For its Indian debut, ISSO has designed a thoughtfully curated five-course meal that traverses the rich and fiery landscape of Sri Lankan cuisine. The experience begins with a Dynamite Shrimp Salad, featuring crispy, tempura-battered prawns in ISSO’s signature spicy sauce, served with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a zesty citrus vinaigrette. The cold starter is a refined Prawn Carpaccio, delicately dressed with olive oil, powdered black olives, and grape dressing. The hot starter, Cuttlefish Fritto With Tamarind Glaze, is crisp and golden, elevated with a sweet tamarind glaze.

Cuttlefish Fritto With Tamarind Glaze (Image courtesy Terrāi)

Guests can choose from three distinctive main courses, each celebrating a different facet of Sri Lankan cooking. The Grilled King Prawn & Mango Curry Espuma with Kiribath is a smoky, creamy dish pairing charred prawns with mango curry foam and coconut rice. The Black Tiger Prawns cooked in Kithul with Garlic & Chilli, served atop savoury waffles made from hopper batter, offers a fusion of tradition and innovation. The third option, an Authentic Jaffna Mutton Curry, pays homage to the Tamil culinary heritage with slow-cooked mutton in a rich, coconut-based gravy. The experience ends on a sweet note with Wattalapam, a beloved Sri Lankan custard pudding made with coconut milk, jaggery, spices, and roasted cashews, an earthy and aromatic finale to a journey rooted in memory, spice, and soul.

Grilled King Prawn & Mango Curry Espuma (Image courtesy Terrāi)

Black Tiger Prawns cooked in Kithul (Image courtesy Terrāi)

This exclusive two-day event will also feature a bespoke cocktail menu showcasing some of Terrāi’s signature drinks. This collaboration also shines a light on Terrāi’s dedication to culinary storytelling and regional preservation. The restaurant, co-founded by Rohit Kasuganti and Anisha Deevakonda, celebrates the heritage, culture, and cooking traditions of Telangana. Built on the principles of Culture, Community, and Culinary, Terrāi is known for sourcing its ingredients from indigenous women farmers and tribal chefs who use time-honoured methods and local produce to bring Telangana’s food traditions to life.