The Secret To Malaika Arora’s Morning Glow Is The ‘Retinol Juice’ She Swears By; Here's What Experts Have To Say
Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, the retinol juice blends ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern wellness.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 11:56 AM IST
When it comes to fitness and wellness, celebrities are trend setters. This time, Malaika Arora, the 50-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast, revealed her morning ritual – a glass of retinol juice. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that before her yoga session or breakfast, she kickstarts her day with this green drink that's wholesome and it is refreshing. But what exactly is retinol juice, and why is it gaining so much attention among wellness enthusiasts? If you’re looking to start your day with clarity, energy, and glow, this simple green drink might just be your new favourite ritual.
Why Retinol Juice is Good for You:
Often called a "beauty drink in a glass," retinol juice is a mix of nutrient-rich ingredients like spinach, amla, cucumber, and aloe vera, all ingredients known for their cleansing and rejuvenating properties.
According to Dr Tahir Kamran Tak, a naturopathy and wellness consultant, retinol juice is a natural elixir that nourishes your body from within and helps your skin glow, eyes shine, and your immunity thrive. "Retinol juice is high in beta-carotene as it is made from vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables. The body converts it into vitamin A, a source of retinol, which is vital for maintaining healthy vision, skin, and immune function," says Shah.
Regular intake of Retinol juice can:
- It boosts immunity as vitamin A strengthens the body's defense against infections.
- It helps in cell regeneration, reduces dullness and supports natural glow leading to improved skin health.
- Supports eye health by preventing dryness and protects against age-related vision issues.
The natural antioxidants in the ingredients improve digestion and detoxify the body, leading to enhanced metabolism.
"It is a powerful antioxidant drink that supports overall wellness. It is a wholesome addition to daily nutrition," says Dr Tak. As for the best time to drink this juice, Dr Tak suggests to kick-start the day with this green juice to ensure better hydration. "One glass a day for two to four times a week is enough for better health," suggests Dr Tak. However, he suggests consulting with an expert if you have an existing medical condition or for children and pregnant women, who may be on vitamin A supplements. "You don't need to start everything that celebrities are doing, especially with diet. Everyone has a different body, so it is important to consult an expert," he recommends.
How to Make Malaika’s Retinol Juice at Home:
Ingredients:
- 1 small cucumber (chopped)
- 1 handful of spinach leaves
- 1 amla (deseeded and chopped)
- 1 small piece of aloe vera gel (optional)
- 1/2 lemon (juiced)
- 1/2 inch ginger (grated)
- 1 glass of water
Method:
- Add all the ingredients to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Strain if you prefer a lighter texture.
- Drink immediately on an empty stomach for best results.
