The Secret To Malaika Arora’s Morning Glow Is The ‘Retinol Juice’ She Swears By; Here's What Experts Have To Say

When it comes to fitness and wellness, celebrities are trend setters. This time, Malaika Arora, the 50-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast, revealed her morning ritual – a glass of retinol juice. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that before her yoga session or breakfast, she kickstarts her day with this green drink that's wholesome and it is refreshing. But what exactly is retinol juice, and why is it gaining so much attention among wellness enthusiasts? If you’re looking to start your day with clarity, energy, and glow, this simple green drink might just be your new favourite ritual.

Why Retinol Juice is Good for You:

Often called a "beauty drink in a glass," retinol juice is a mix of nutrient-rich ingredients like spinach, amla, cucumber, and aloe vera, all ingredients known for their cleansing and rejuvenating properties.

According to Dr Tahir Kamran Tak, a naturopathy and wellness consultant, retinol juice is a natural elixir that nourishes your body from within and helps your skin glow, eyes shine, and your immunity thrive. "Retinol juice is high in beta-carotene as it is made from vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables. The body converts it into vitamin A, a source of retinol, which is vital for maintaining healthy vision, skin, and immune function," says Shah.

Regular intake of Retinol juice can: