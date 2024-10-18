Is Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti) Right For Your Skin? Expert Advice on Benefits, Risks And Usage Tips

Multani Mitti has been used for centuries not only for skin care but also for the treatment of many types of skin problems. But its methods of use are different for different types of skin, so it must be used properly, otherwise, it can also cause some common skin problems at times.

Healthy and Glowing skin

Multani Mitti, also known as 'Fuller's Earth', is a natural soil that has been used for centuries for skin care. Fuller's Earth is generally considered a natural and effective remedy for the skin, which helps in balancing oily skin, reducing acne and increasing skin glow. But it is important to use it wisely and according to the skin type. Experts believe that if your skin is dry or sensitive, then use it in limited quantities and always start using it only after testing it on the skin.

Proper use is important

Indore's naturopath Suvarna Singh says that Multani Mitti helps deep cleanse the skin, reduce acne, and eliminate oily skin. Along with this, Multani Mitti cools the skin and makes it shiny. It is rich in natural elements, such as calcium, magnesium, silica and iron, which are beneficial for the skin. But its use is different for every type of skin. Therefore, people with every skin type must use it properly with the right information. Otherwise, sometimes it can also cause excessive dryness or irritation on the skin.

Benefits of Multani Mitti:

She says that with proper use, Multani Mitti gives many benefits to the skin, some of which are as follows.

Controlling oily skin: Multani Mitti is very useful for excessively oily skin. It absorbs excess oil from the skin and keeps the skin balanced so that there is no excess oil on the face.

Get ​​rid of acne: Multani mitti has antibacterial properties, which keep the skin pores clean and help reduce acne. It prevents infection and acne by removing dirt accumulated on the skin.

Improve skin complexion: Multani mitti reduces skin blemishes and brings back the natural glow of the skin. It is also helpful in reducing skin darkness and pigmentation.

Deep cleansing of the skin: It goes deep into the skin and removes dirt and dead cells accumulated in the pores. This improves the skin complexion and the skin feels fresh.

Disadvantages of Multani Mitti

Although Multani mitti is beneficial for the skin, its excessive or wrong use can also harm the skin. Some of these are as follows.

Harmful for dry skin: Multani mitti absorbs natural oils from the skin, due to which people with dry skin may face more dryness in the skin. This can also cause skin cracking or itching.

Skin irritation: Excessive use of Multani mitti on sensitive skin can irritate. If your skin is very sensitive, it is important to test a little on the skin before using this soil.

Long-term use can weaken the skin: If Multani mitti is used excessively, it can reduce the natural moisture of the skin and weaken the skin. It should be used in limited quantity and in the right way.

Although Multani mitti is beneficial for the skin, its excessive use can harm the skin (Getty Images)

Correct use of Multani Mitti

Prepare the right mixture:

Multani mitti can be used by mixing it with rose water, milk, or honey according to the skin type. Rose water is better for oily skin, while it is better to use it with milk or honey for dry skin.

Method of Application:

Apply the multani mitti paste evenly on the face and neck. Clean the face thoroughly before applying it. Let the paste dry for 15-20 minutes and then wash the face with lukewarm water.

Use once or twice a week:

Multani mitti should not be used more than 1-2 times a week. Its excessive use can dry the skin, so use it in balanced quantities.